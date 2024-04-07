Gaza War | The Israeli army withdraws troops from southern Gaza

However, Israel has said it still intends to attack Rafah.

of Israel the army spokesman said on Sunday that the armed forces withdrew their ground forces from the southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The news agency Reuters, Israeli media and an Arabic-language newspaper report on the matter, among others news channel al-Arabiya.

Israel Army Radio announced on message service X that the 98th Division had withdrawn from the city of Khan Yunis and ceased operations after four months of fighting.

The Jerusalem Post magazine says that the army is withdrawing its advancing troops, but one brigade would remain in southern Gaza. According to the newspaper, the mission of this brigade is to prevent Gazans from returning to northern Gaza.

No it is unclear how the troop reduction will affect Israel's plans to attack the city of Rafah near the Egyptian border, where some 1.5 million Palestinians have sought refuge.

British media Sky News interviewed by a spokesperson for the Israeli administration Avi Hyman however, said Israel was “absolutely” committed to a ground attack on Rafah.

“If we don't go to Rafah, we're going to lose this war,” said Hyman.

On Sunday it has been half a year since the extremist organization Hamas carried out a terrorist attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people died. After that, Israel launched its major military operation in Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 33,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza in the past six months due to Israeli military operations.

The president of the United States, Israel's main support base Joe Biden threatened the Prime Minister of Israel in his phone call on Thursday Benjamin Netanyahu with stop supporting Israel unless Israel takes concrete steps to protect civilians in Gaza.

Ceasefire negotiations continue in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. On Sunday, at least the head of the CIA was expected Bill Burns and the Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thaniwhich mediate indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.