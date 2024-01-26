Gaza War | The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to “do everything possible” to prevent genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice issued a preliminary ruling on Friday in a lawsuit filed against Israel, in which the country is alleged to have committed genocide in Gaza. The court did not order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to do everything possible to prevent the danger of genocide in Gaza and to help more Palestinian civilians. The court did not order a ceasefire in Gaza.

Court is also not yet taking a position on whether Israel has possibly committed genocide in Gaza or not.

According to the AFP news agency, the international court can only issue emergency orders at this point, while the processing of the genocide lawsuit may take years.

The International Court of Justice is the main legal body of the UN. The court is located in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Genocide case against Israel was brought by South Africa. The country accused Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention, which was signed in 1948 after World War II and the Holocaust.

Foreign Minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor recently commented that he was mostly satisfied with the decision. According to the Reuters news agency, Pandor said that if Israel wants to comply with Friday's ruling by the International Court of Justice, it must stop fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Pandor defended his interpretation despite the fact that the court did not order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

in Israel the lawsuit and its handling have attracted strong criticism. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday characterized the genocide lawsuit filed by South Africa as “outrageous” and said that Israel is basically doing everything it can to defend itself.

“Just like any other state, Israel also has an indisputable right to defend itself,” Netanyahu commented on the matter on Friday, according to the news agency Reuters.

He considered that taking Israel to the International Court of Justice under the UN was “an obvious attempt to take away Israel's fundamental right to self-defense.” According to him, it was blatant discrimination by the Jewish state.

Israeli lawyer Tal Becker has also rejected claims that the Israeli army targeted civilians in Gaza. He has said the military is only trying to protect citizens who are under attack on multiple fronts.

The decisions of the UN International Court of Justice are binding on all parties. The court is still unable to influence the implementation of its decisions.