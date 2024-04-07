Gaza War | The International Court of Justice is considering whether Germany violated the Genocide Convention

According to Nicaragua, Germany has neglected its duty to prevent the genocide of the Palestinians by supplying Israel with weapons, among other things.

The Hague On Monday, the International Court of Justice will start hearing the charge brought by Nicaragua, according to which Germany has violated the international agreement on genocide by supporting Israel's actions in Gaza.

According to Nicaragua, Germany has neglected its duty to prevent the genocide of the Palestinians by supplying Israel with weapons, among other things.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health under the extremist organization Hamas, Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians in the past six months, which is more than one and a half percent of Gaza's residents. The majority of those killed have been women and children. The UN and many human rights organizations have also accused Israel of random attacks against the civilian population.

Nicaragua will present its position in court on Monday morning, and Germany will respond on Tuesday. The legal proceedings are believed to last even years, and even the preliminary decision is believed to take weeks.

The ICJ ruled in January that Israel must, among other things, do everything possible to prevent acts leading to genocide in Gaza. According to the decision, Israel must also prevent and punish incitement to genocide.