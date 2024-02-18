Gaza War | The International Court of Justice begins hearings on Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories

The court is supposed to issue an advisory opinion on the matter during this year.

International court (ICJ) will begin hearings on Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories on Monday in The Hague.

On the first day, it is planned to hear, among other things, the speech of the Palestinian Authority.

More than 50 countries participate in the hearings, which last about a week. Among the international organizations, the Islamic Cooperation Organization, the African Union and the Arab League will have their say.

The ICJ's process started even before Israel's ground war in the Gaza Strip. The background is a resolution of the UN General Assembly, in which the court was asked for an advisory opinion on the legality of Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The court is expected to issue its opinion later this year.

The International Court of Justice, established in 1945, is the main legal body of the UN.

Human rights organization Amnesty International calls on Israel to end its occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The general secretary of the organization of Agnes Callamard according to the current Gaza conflict has brought into focus the catastrophic effects when Israel is allowed to continue committing international crimes without consequences.

“The world must recognize that ending Israel's illegal occupation is a prerequisite for stopping repeated human rights violations in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories,” Callamard said in the organization's press release.

In 2022, Amnesty International published an extensive the report, according to which the State of Israel treats Palestinians as an inferior non-Jewish racial group. This fulfills the hallmarks of apartheid, i.e. racial discrimination, and targets both Palestinians living in Israel and its occupied territories, as well as refugees abroad who are not allowed to return to their homeland.

In 2021, another human rights organization, Human Rights Watch, also stated in his report Israel is guilty of apartheid in its treatment of Palestinians.