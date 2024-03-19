Gaza War | The Hamas leader accused Israel of sabotaging the truce talks

According to Qatar, some progress has been made in the negotiations and a new proposal can be made to Hamas soon.

An extremist organization Hamas leader Ismail Haniyya accusing Israel of sabotaging the truce talks. Israel attacked Gaza's largest hospital yesterday, claiming that the hospital serves as a base for Palestinian militants.

Israel later said that it had killed dozens of Palestinian militants and captured hundreds in the hospital area.

“The actions of the Zionist occupation forces in al-Shifa hospital confirm their intention to prevent the recovery of life in Gaza while destroying the vital parts of human existence,” Haniyya said.

According to Haniyya, the deliberate targeting of police and administration officials is an attempt to sow chaos among the Palestinians. At the same time, according to the leader of Hamas, it is an attempt to sabotage the negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

Qatar's representative said earlier today that some progress had been made in the talks, although a breakthrough was still a long way off. According to Qatar, a new truce proposal may soon be presented to Hamas, which is a counter-proposal to the earlier, failed proposal.

Attempts to force a Gaza ceasefire before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last week failed.