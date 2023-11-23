Gaza War | The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins on Friday morning

On Friday, the number will release a total of 13 hostages taken by Hamas. A total of 50 hostages are to be released during the four days of the ceasefire.

of Israel and the extremist organization Hamas will stop on Friday at seven in the morning, said Qatar, which brokered the negotiations, on Thursday. The armed wing of Hamas confirmed the start date of the ceasefire.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar By Majed al-Ansari According to

In the first batch, it is planned to release a total of 13 hostages taken by Hamas, who are all from the same families, said al-Ansari.

Israel said that it had received a list of hostages to be released and that it had contacted the relatives of those to be released.

According to Israel, Hamas took more than 240 hostages after attacking Israel on October 7. Hamas has said that it will release women and underage boys during the ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas have agreed that Hamas will release a total of 50 hostages in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and a four-day ceasefire.

Palestinian prisoners should also be released on Friday. Al-Ansari did not elaborate on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released on Friday, but said the parties had nevertheless agreed to a list of prisoners to be released.

According to the representative of Hamas, the release of Palestinian prisoners will start with those women and children who have been imprisoned in Israeli prisons for the longest time.

During the ceasefire, it is also planned to transport humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In Gaza, almost 15,000 people have been killed in Israeli bombings and attacks, Hamas announced on Thursday. The figures have not been independently verified.

According to the Israeli authorities, around 1,200 people died in the Hamas attack.

Gazan the director of the largest hospital al-Shifa and several other members of the medical staff have been arrested. A doctor working in a hospital Khalid Abu Samran according to the Israeli army, they were arrested on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Israeli Armed Forces, the director of the hospital has been interrogated because the hospital he runs was a base for Hamas.

The armed forces said they were investigating whether the hospital manager was “involved in terrorist activities”.

According to the Israeli army, there is a Hamas tunnel network and command center under the Shifa hospital, which is why the army entered there. Hamas has denied Israel’s claims.

The Israeli army recently showed journalists the mouth of the tunnel in the hospital area. However, according to a journalist from the news channel CNN who was on the spot, this in itself does not prove that there was a command center under the hospital.