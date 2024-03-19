Tuesday, March 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaza War | The American Blinken is traveling to the Middle East again to discuss the situation in Gaza

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | The American Blinken is traveling to the Middle East again to discuss the situation in Gaza

The visit to the Middle East is Blinken's sixth since the war between Israel and Hamas began in early October.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia and Egypt this week to discuss efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories. Blinken is first scheduled to hold talks with Saudi leaders on Wednesday, after which he will travel to Cairo on Thursday to meet with the Egyptian leadership.

The leaders are also supposed to discuss, among other things, ways to achieve permanent peace in the region. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Blinken will bring up the Yemeni Houthi rebels' attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

The visit to the Middle East is Blinken's sixth since the war between Israel and Hamas began in early October.

I blink has been in Asia this week meeting with US regional allies. At a press conference in Manila on Tuesday, he stressed the urgency of humanitarian aid, saying that the food security of the entire population of Gaza is acutely and seriously endangered.

See also  Tom Cruise excites Cannes and gives his fans a "surreal and wonderful day"

Published on Monday of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report especially in the northern parts of Gaza, there is an immediate threat of famine.

Read more: A worrying feature emerged in the Israel-Palestine conflict, says an Israeli expert

#Gaza #War #American #Blinken #traveling #Middle #East #discuss #situation #Gaza

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Caucasus | Tass: According to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Azerbaijan is threatening to start a war

Caucasus | Tass: According to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Azerbaijan is threatening to start a war

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result