Gaza War | The American Blinken is traveling to the Middle East again to discuss the situation in Gaza

The visit to the Middle East is Blinken's sixth since the war between Israel and Hamas began in early October.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia and Egypt this week to discuss efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories. Blinken is first scheduled to hold talks with Saudi leaders on Wednesday, after which he will travel to Cairo on Thursday to meet with the Egyptian leadership.

The leaders are also supposed to discuss, among other things, ways to achieve permanent peace in the region. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Blinken will bring up the Yemeni Houthi rebels' attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

I blink has been in Asia this week meeting with US regional allies. At a press conference in Manila on Tuesday, he stressed the urgency of humanitarian aid, saying that the food security of the entire population of Gaza is acutely and seriously endangered.

Published on Monday of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report especially in the northern parts of Gaza, there is an immediate threat of famine.

