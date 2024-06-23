Gaza War | Tens of thousands gathered again in Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the Israeli government

The Gaza War|According to the protest organization’s estimate, more than 150,000 people participated in Saturday’s demonstration. The organization said the protest was the largest since Israel’s military operations in Gaza began in October.

Tens of thousands people gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday to demonstrate against the Israeli government. The protesters are demanding new elections and the release of hostages in Gaza.

In Tel Aviv, large demonstrations have been organized every week, in which there has been opposition to how the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has handled Israel’s nine-month continuous offensive in Gaza.

Many of the protesters carried signs calling for an end to the war and describing Netanyahu as the crime minister, twisting the English title of prime minister into crime minister.

“I am here because I fear for my grandchildren’s future. They will have no future unless we get rid of this horrible government,” said the 66-year-old Shai Erel.

“All the rats in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) — I wouldn’t let any of them even look after kindergarten,” he continued.

At the demonstration the former head of Israel’s internal intelligence service, Shin Bet, also spoke Yuval Diskinwhich condemned Netanyahu as the country’s worst prime minister.

Many are frustrated with the country’s right-wing coalition government, which includes, among others, the minister of national security Itamar Ben-Gvir as well as other far-right ministers. In Israel, the government has been accused of prolonging military operations in Gaza and endangering the security of both Israel and the hostages.

Commented with just his first name Yoram50, said he attends every weekly protest because he feels Israel needs new elections because of Netanyahu.

“I really hope the government collapses,” he said.

He estimates that the elections would not be democratic if they were held on the original schedule, i.e. in 2026.

Some of the protesters have described the country’s democracy as dying under Netanyahu.

Hamas according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has killed more than 37,000 people in Gaza since the beginning of October, the majority of whom have been civilians.

Israel began pounding Gaza with airstrikes after Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel in early October. According to the Israeli authorities, nearly 1,200 people were killed in the attack, the majority of whom were also civilians. In addition, the organizations took about 250 hostages, of which a hundred are still in Gaza. The rest have died or been released.

A separate demonstration was also organized in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, in which thousands of hostages’ relatives and supporters participated.