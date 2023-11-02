Gaza War | Tanner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Finnish citizens do not seem to be able to get from Gaza to Egypt on Thursday

There is no information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Finnish citizens have been wounded or killed in Gaza, but the possibility cannot be ruled out either.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to the information, it seems that there would be no Finnish citizens getting from Gaza to Egypt on Thursday, said the head of the consul Jussi Tanner to STT in the afternoon before 4 p.m. Tanner said the details could still be fleshed out.

Tanner said earlier that the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ aim is to get the remaining Finnish citizens out of Gaza as soon as possible. According to this morning’s information, there were still at least six Finnish citizens in Gaza, who, according to Tanner, are on slightly different sides of Gaza.

Tanner’s according to them, getting the Finns out of Gaza is difficult. Moving inside Gaza is difficult, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs needs to get an agreement with the local authorities that have an influence on the matter, that Finns will be accepted as part of the group crossing the border.

“This is challenging.”

Tanner opens the process so that first a person has to inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his stay in Gaza, and then the Ministry of Foreign Affairs checks his identity. After this, the ministry tells the information to the Israeli and Egyptian authorities and the UN.

“We need cooperation, that it suits everyone and that people can be in the pre-determined group that gets across the border.”

Israel has been bombarding Gaza with force since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. In addition, Israel has also attacked with its ground forces.

On Wednesday six Finnish citizens got out of Gaza to Egypt. Tanner tells STT that they are doing well under the circumstances. He describes the situation as stable, but says that the evacuee has a bad experience in the background.

Finland’s ambassador to Egypt Pekka Kosonen told To Ylethat all the evacuees on Wednesday are members of the same family and that the family includes parents and four children.

According to Kosonen, no one in the family needed hospital treatment. He told Yle before noon that the evacuees will be transported from North Sinai to Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Tanner said in the morning that the hope is that those who crossed the border will soon be able to move on. Tanner does not know how many are coming to Finland.

“In practice, they can’t even stay there in Egypt for a long time. Let’s cooperate and try to find a solution.”

Gaza, bombed by Israel, was the first evacuations to Egypt on Wednesday after Hamas attacked Israel.

“ On Wednesday, six Finnish citizens made it to Egypt from Gaza.

Field says that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not aware of any wounded or dead Finnish citizens in Gaza.

“But it can’t be ruled out now,” says Tanner.

He emphasizes that he is speaking from a physical point of view and says that it is well known in what conditions, for example, small children have been in Gaza.

Tanner says that, in general, when people return to Finland, the responsibility for the children’s possible need for support is taken by the child protection of the home municipality. Support measures for those coming from Gaza are evaluated in practice only after they return to Finland.