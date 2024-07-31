Gaza War | Such is the leadership of Hamas, which Israel has been trying to eliminate for decades

The Gaza War|The researcher believes that Hamas has prepared for the deaths of individual leaders, so Haniyeh’s death is unlikely to cause a large-scale crisis in the organization.

Hamas according to Israel killed the leader of the organization’s political wing to Ismail Haniyeh on the night before Wednesday in Tehran. Iran has vowed to take revenge on Israel, although Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel is waging a devastating war in the Gaza Strip, where, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, more than 39,000 people have died since the beginning of October. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the goal is to destroy Hamas operating in the strip. Part of the line is in Gaza, and part is outside the strip.

HS presents the most prominent Hamas leaders that Israel has killed or is still hunting.

Ismail Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh

Ismail Haniyeh, who lived in Qatar, was born in the Al-Shat refugee camp in Gaza in 1962. Haniyeh represented Hamas in negotiations, including the indirect cease-fire negotiations that took place in recent months to calm the situation in the Gaza Strip.

American magazine The New York Times writesthat Haniyeh was involved in Hamas from its very beginnings, from 1988.

Haniyeh was killed early Wednesday morning, in her apartment in the northern part of Tehran.

Researcher at the Middle East Institute Foundation Antti Tarvainen points out that Haniyeh was seen as a supporter of a softer and more pragmatic line, which aims to promote Hamas’ interests also through diplomatic means.

“Now what can happen is that a more hard-line guy takes the lead,” says Tarvainen.

Marwan Issa

Marwan Issa

Israeli Armed Forces told in March having killed Marwan Issan, the deputy commander of the Hamas armed forces, the Qassam Brigade. According to the armed forces, Issa died in an attack on a tunnel in Nuseirat.

Issa, who was born in 1965 is known to have been a promising basketball player in his younger years who joined Hamas in 1987.

Before his death, he survived several assassination attempts. In 2006 he was wounded but survived, and in 2014 and 2021 Israel destroyed his home with missiles.

Issa served in the Qassam brigades as their commander by Mohammed Deifunder the publicity-shy Hamas leader.

Mohammed Deif

Deif’s position in the minds of Israelis and Palestinians has been described almost mythical. Deif has played a significant role in how the armed wing of Hamas is organized. In addition, he has been involved in some of Hamas’ terrorist acts.

Deif is believed to have been one of the main planners of the October 7 terrorist attack.

In July, Israel made a Gaza-based the attack on the refugee camp, where at least 90 people died. It has said that Deif was one of the targets of the attack.

However, it has remained unclear whether Deif survived the attack or not. Hamas has assured that Deif is fine.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Deif took Israel by the claws. The commander is believed to have previously survived as many as seven assassination attempts.

Saleh al-Arouri

Saleh al-Arouri

In January, the Israeli armed forces killed in Beirut Saleh al-Arourina longtime Hamas leader who was believed to be a British newspaper According to The Guardian who served as Hamas’ liaison to Hezbollah and Iran.

In 2010, Al-Arouri helped negotiate a deal in which Israel released 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for one kidnapped Israeli soldier.

As part of this exchange got to freedom also Yahya Sinwarthe most notorious and high-ranking of the known Hamas leaders alive.

Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar, the butcher of Khan Younis, is the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He rose through the ranks of Hamas by seeking Israeli informants within the organization. Sinwar is also believed to have played an important role in planning and authorizing the October attacks.

Sinwar is believed to be seeking, with the help of hostages kidnapped from Israel in October, a giant deal in which Israel would release more than 7,600 Palestinian prisoners in its prisons.

United States Broadcasting Corporation In an analysis by NPR it was already written in December of last year that Sinwar is unlikely to give up the kidnapped Israeli prisoners and is trying to use them as bargaining chips.

Sinwar’s influence in Hamas is significant.

“Not a single decision can be made without consulting Sinwar”, a member of Hamas described the US newspaper For The New York Times in May.

Khalid Mashal

Khalid Mashal

Another Hamas leader based in Qatar, like Haniyeh, is Khalid Mashal.

Mashal, who also belongs to the leadership of the political wing of Hamas, survived in 1997 in Amman, Israel of an assassination attemptwhich led to a diplomatic row between Jordan and Israel.

Mashal commented on the Hamas attack last October in an interview with the Egyptian al-Arabiya channel. At that time, the reporter pressed Mašal for answers about, among other things, Israel’s treatment of civilian victims.

Mashal said that Hamas plans to use the hostages it has kidnapped to empty the prisons of prisoners taken by Israel.

On Wednesday The Israeli government’s press office published a photo of Haniyeh with the word “eliminated” written across the Hamas leader’s forehead. tells American channel ABC News. The picture, which was public for about an hour, has now been deleted.

However, Tarvainen of the Middle East Institute does not believe that the death of a single leader like Haniyeh would cause any kind of insurmountable crisis within Hamas.

“Hamas is well prepared for the assassination of their prominent leaders. Haniyeh’s predecessor was also killed by Israel,” says Tarvainen.