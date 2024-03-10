Gaza War | South Africa's support for Palestine echoes the ideals of Mandela's time – and it's also a “great PR strategy”

If some country in the world has taken up the Palestinian cause, it is South Africa. This has been noticed again in recent months, when South Africa has called Israel to account for military actions in Gaza.

In January, South Africa accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. South Africa called on the International Court of Justice to order interim measures to “prevent irreparable harm” and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while the court investigates whether Israel is guilty of genocide.

of South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa warned in February that the country could face a fierce backlash against the genocide charge.

“We must remember that our success in court has exposed not only the atrocities committed by the State of Israel, but the moral bankruptcy of the countries that, through their omissions and actions, allowed the genocide in Gaza,” Ramaphosa said.

Israel attacked Hamas-controlled Gaza in October after Hamas and other Gazan Islamist groups killed more than a thousand Israelis in a surprise attack on the Israeli side and took more than 200 hostages in Gaza. The war has continued since October, and tens of thousands of Palestinians are feared dead in the bombings.

But why exactly has South Africa taken an active role in condemning Israel?

The answer lies in history.

Cold during the war, South Africa's apartheid regime and Israel, which occupies the Palestinian territories, cooperated in matters related to military, diplomatic and nuclear technology, among other things.

At the same time, the PLO, which opposes Israel, and the ANC, which promotes the rights of blacks in South Africa, found each other.

Assistant Professor of International Relations at Leiden University By Vineet Thakur according to the Palestine Liberation Organization, the PLO and South Africa's current ruling party, the ANC, have a long history behind them and a shared experience in the struggle for freedom.

“In the aftermath of the Cold War, the struggle waged by Palestine and the struggle against apartheid in South Africa were the most significant conflicts in the world,” says Thakur.

PLO leader Yasser Arafat arrived in the 1970s as the first leader of the liberation movement to the UN General Assembly. Arafat called for the same rights to be extended to other liberation movements and used the opportunity to denounce the apartheid regime in South Africa as fiercely as he criticized Israel.

Two years later, the leader of South Africa's ANC party Oliver Tambo spoke at the UN General Assembly and showed his support for Arafat.

Thakur's according to South Africa's emergence as a defender of the Palestinians in the current conflict is the high point of South Africa's foreign policy since the end of apartheid. The country's diplomacy and foreign policy have often been accused of being inconsistent and unclear, but South Africa's support for Palestine has been unquestionable for decades.

“From South Africa's point of view, the legal action does not necessarily stem from improving the human rights situation, but from a shared struggle for freedom and a history that ties together,” Thakur estimates.

There is the same opinion Mia SwartVisiting Professor of Law at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

“Although our foreign policy has not always aligned with the ideals of our constitution, we have steadfastly supported certain countries, such as Palestine,” says Swart.

South African President Nelson Mandela (1918–2013) arrived at the Gaza airport in October 1999. He was met by Palestinian leader Jasser Arafat (1929–2004).

Swart points out, however, that supporting Palestine is a relatively safe foreign policy for South Africa.

“Many have commented that South Africa is risking its relationship with the United States. But we as a country have assessed what the cost of supporting Palestine is. If we were to take steps that would make China or Russia stay away, for example, that would be a greater risk for South Africa,” says Swart.

Supporting Palestine in South Africa's parliamentary election year can also draw attention away from numerous problems in the country. According to Swart, the situation in Palestine can be useful for the ANC in that it diverts attention from criticism of the party.

“Focusing the media on the Palestine issue is a great PR strategy for the ANC,” says Swart.

South African Prime Minister John Vorster (left) met Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin during his visit to Israel in 1976.

South Africa has been strongly involved in the so-called Non-Aligned Movement. The Non-Aligned Movement is an organization of more than a hundred countries, which was founded during the Cold War as a counterweight to NATO and the Warsaw Pact led by the Soviet Union.

“ “We are fighting against the hegemony of the West.”

Swart emphasizes that South Africa sees itself as one of the leading countries in Africa and as a significant part of the global south.

“The Palestine issue fits well with foreign policy themes that South Africa cares about. As a country, we are also fighting against the hegemony of the West and the United States,” says Swart.

Both experts point out that there is no South Africa Nelson Mandela seen in a particularly good light after the reign. The initiative taken by South Africa to the International Court of Justice, criticizing Israel, can present the country as a better “citizen of the world”.

“South Africa now looks similar to South Africa in the 1990s when it fought for its rights,” Thakur says.

In the year 1994 South African President Nelson Mandela wrote a document that became a cornerstone of foreign policy. According to it, human rights are the guiding torch for South Africa.

Since the late 1990s, the South African government has – Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa during presidencies – yet repeatedly supported authoritarian regimes, especially in the Global South. South Africa has turned a blind eye to human rights violations in, for example, China, Russia, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The ideals set by Mandela have therefore not been realized in foreign policy in recent decades. According to Thakur, the case brought to the International Court of Justice can also affect the direction of South Africa's foreign policy, because the case is strongly based on the violation of human rights.

“If South Africa pursues a foreign policy in the future that does not respect human rights, it may lead to stronger criticism and negative consequences than before. The country has therefore also set an example for itself, which it must follow.”

According to Swart, however, the lawsuit filed by South Africa is important.

“It's not just about passively joining the agreement, but it includes the possibility of action to prevent genocide. I hope that the lawsuit activates countries globally to think about conflicts and their consequences in, for example, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan,” says Swart.