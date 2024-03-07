Israel is coming under increasing international pressure in the Gaza war because of the catastrophic humanitarian situation. South Africa submitted an urgent application to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to order Israel to allow aid into the sealed-off coastal area. The reason for this is “widespread famine,” according to a statement from the court in The Hague on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hopes are fading that an agreement on the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire will be reached before the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which begins around March 10, the New York Times newspaper said on Wednesday, citing several people involved in the talks People familiar in Cairo reported.

Concern about escalation of violence during Ramadan

If efforts by mediators the United States, Qatar and Egypt fail, Israel is threatening a military operation in the city of Rafah during Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Sunday. In Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, around 1.5 million Palestinians are currently seeking refuge from the fighting in other parts of the area in a confined space and under miserable conditions. Israel assured that it would bring civilians to safety before an offensive. Israeli officials believed Gaza's Islamist Hamas leader Jihia al-Sinwar was not interested in a deal but hoped it would escalate tensions in the West Bank and Jerusalem during Ramadan, Wall Street reported Journal”. An invasion of Rafah could also lead to a larger conflict on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, it said.

South Africa complains about violations of the Genocide Convention

At the end of December, South Africa sued Israel before the International Court of Justice for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention. The UN court ruled in an interim ruling that Israel must take protective measures to prevent genocide. “In view of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza – in particular the widespread famine – caused by Israel's ongoing egregious violations” of the Convention, South Africa is compelled to request further interim orders, it said on Wednesday.







Israel: More aid deliveries in the Gaza Strip than before the start of the war

In view of increasingly harsh criticism from other countries because of the catastrophic supply situation in the coastal strip, the government in Jerusalem emphasized on Wednesday that more aid supplies are currently arriving in the coastal strip than before the start of the war. “Over the past two weeks, an average of 102 food shipments have entered the Gaza Strip every day. That is almost 50 percent more than before Hamas started the war on October 7th,” said government spokesman Eylon Levy. There is a “flood of false reports that Israel would limit the amount of aid deliveries. “There are no restrictions. I repeat: none,” emphasized the Israeli spokesman.

British Foreign Minister urges Israel to provide more aid

However, Great Britain's Foreign Minister David Cameron sees Israel as having a duty to enable more aid deliveries. At a meeting with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz, he made it clear what steps Israel needed to take and how worried Britain was about a possible offensive in Rafah, Cameron said on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening. “I have again urged Israel to increase the flow of aid. We still don't see any improvements on the ground. “That has to change,” Cameron said. An immediate humanitarian pause, more capacity for the distribution of aid and improved access by land and sea are needed.