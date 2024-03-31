Gaza War | Source: Hamas has not made a decision on sending a delegation to the negotiations

According to the source, the views of the parties are too far apart.

An extremist organization A representative of Hamas told news agency AFP on Sunday that the organization had not yet made a decision on sending a delegation to a new round of negotiations in Cairo or Doha.

According to the representative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the views of Hamas and Israel are currently too far apart to expect progress in the negotiations.

The Egyptian channel reported earlier, based on information provided by an Egyptian security source, that negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages were to continue on Sunday in Cairo. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has given its approval for starting a new round of negotiations.

A Hamas representative said Netanyahu is neither serious nor interested. Hamas and Israel have previously accused each other of not having reached an agreement in the negotiations.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that Hamas has hardened its positions, while Israel, he said, has shown flexibility.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu's office announced that the prime minister will undergo surgery for a hernia on the same day and will therefore hand over his duties to the deputy prime minister, the minister of justice To Yariv Levin. Before the operation, however, he appeared at a press conference.

Israel has continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip despite the UN Security Council passing a resolution on Monday calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 70 people were killed in the attacks carried out the night before Sunday.

Director General of the World Health Organization WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday message service in X, that the Israeli airstrike on al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza killed four and wounded almost twenty people. According to him, the attack was witnessed by the WHO team, which was there to map the needs and collect emergency cabinets for export to Northern Gaza.

Tedros again called for a cease-fire and safeguarding the work of patients, healthcare personnel and aid organizations.

The Israeli military has confirmed the attack message service in X. According to it, the attack targeted the command center of the Islamic Jihad organization, which it says operates in the area of ​​the hospital. According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the hospital was not damaged.

Fighting has also continued between Israel and the Lebanese extremist organization Hezbollah. On Sunday, Israel's armed forces announced that they had killed a member of Hezbollah's military leadership in a strike, which Hezbollah later confirmed.

Civilian casualties the huge number and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza have strained relations between Israel and its ally the United States, especially since Israel has threatened to send ground troops to the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The majority of Gaza's civilians have sought refuge in Rafah.

American magazine The Washington Post reported Friday, citing unnamed sources, that the United States had nevertheless decided to send billions of dollars worth of fighter jets and bombs to Israel.

The need for humanitarian aid in Gaza is acute. At the weekend, an aid ship left Cyprus for Gaza again, carrying hundreds of tons of food aid, and aid has also been sent to the region by air. However, the UN and aid organizations have warned that the aid is insufficient. In addition, several people have died, for example, trying to retrieve aid packages dropped into the sea.

In addition to international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is under pressure at home, where families of hostages taken by Hamas have continued to protest and demand that the Israeli leadership do more to free the hostages.