Gaza War | “Sounded loud, round and unconcerned” – Researcher criticizes EU leaders’ policy regarding Israel and Hamas

Senior researcher Timo R. Stewart sees the only slightly positive thing in the situation is that the need for a political process in the future to create peace has now been seen even more widely.

27.10. 21:06

Foreign policy senior researcher at the institute Timo R. Stewart does not consider the EU leaders’ line on Thursday regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas to be very significant.

The policy agreed at the Brussels summit wanted to guarantee Israel’s right to self-defense within the limits of international law and, on the other hand, to communicate the need to get help to the Palestinian territories of Gaza.

Stewart points out that the policy, for example, calls for humanitarian breaks and humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to Gaza, instead of calling for a ceasefire.

Timo R. Stewart

For him, it is worth noting that achieving such a consensus seemed like a rather difficult process.

“The EU countries are internally on quite different lines. And what it asked for was quite little. It is also known from time immemorial that people are not ready to do anything to support such a demand. It sounded quite loud, a bit roundabout, an awfully laborious but rather unimportant demand,” says Stewart.

Stewart considers that the EU in general has very little weight in the matter. He points out that the EU has been very passive for years in all activities aimed at a political solution for the region.

Stewart sees the background of this as the fact that it is generally difficult for the EU to form a consensus on foreign policy lines, and it is especially difficult in the issue of Israel and the Palestinians.

He emphasizes that the key position in the situation is the UN Security Council and especially the United States.

“The United States has military power, they have two aircraft carriers in the region, and they also have close relations with Israel. Based on them, their opinion is also listened to in a different way in Israel than, for example, in the European Union.”

Stewart sees the near future in the area as very bleak. He says that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is really serious and if there is no ceasefire and the blockade continues, it will get even worse.

According to Stewart, the only slightly positive outlook is that the need for a political process to create peace in the future has been seen even more widely. This was also mentioned in the policy of the EU leaders.

President of the European Council Charles Michel after the meeting, he brought up the political process towards Israel’s and Palestine’s own states, as well as the record of the concrete peace conference decided at the meeting.

Stewart believes that there is no military solution to the conflict, only a political one.

“30 years after the start of the Oslo process, the Palestinians still do not have the right to self-determination or even a prospect of how to achieve it. This is clearly an issue that will lead to violence and wars and also to constant suffering in everyday life, if it is not resolved.”

He does not consider genuine negotiations to be likely in the short term, but the situation may be different at the time of a more lasting ceasefire.

“Then it’s an opportunity to bring the parties, whether they want to or not, to discuss these follow-up measures.”