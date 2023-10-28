Gaza War | Researcher: The fate of Hamas affects whether additional fronts open against Israel

of Israel the ground offensive against Gaza that began on Friday poses a significant risk of the war spreading to the region. This is what the professor of Middle Eastern studies at the University of Helsinki says Hannu Juusola.

“This especially applies to a situation where a full-scale ground war begins. It would also increase the number of civilian casualties considerably from where we are at the moment.”

“Of course, it’s clear that the number of dead will increase quickly when we’re talking about such a small city-type area that you can’t get out of.”

According to Juusola, the situation may become similar to what was seen, for example, in the battles of the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 and 2017. According to him, in Israel, a possible situation has been compared to the battles of Stalingrad in World War II.

“We have reached a new stage in the war. Last night the ground in Gaza shook. We attacked both above and below the ground,” Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant said the news agency AFP on Saturday, referring to the tunnel networks built by Hamas.

“The instructions to our troops are clear: hostilities will continue until told otherwise.”

United States has tried, according to Juusola, to put pressure on Israel not to start a ground war on a large scale. Instead, Washington has advised that the airstrikes be supplemented by the use of various special forces. Before Friday’s escalation of hostilities, Israel has carried out limited attacks on Gaza using ground forces.

“It may therefore be a question that Israel is not moving to a full-scale war. Another option is that this is a prelude to the preparation for the ground war, which has been simmering for three weeks, to begin.”

If the ground attack starts on a large scale, it will also increase the risks in the sense that Hamas’s allies and supporters will have to think about their own military actions.

“Possibly [libanonilainen] Hezbollah would start a second front, at least there would be more firing from Syria towards Israel, and attacks against US targets in the region would also increase,” says Juusola.

“If the war were to expand, it would also increase internal instability in many countries in the region, where people are dissatisfied with the actions of the leadership of their own countries.”

Hamas however, friends must weigh carefully how they react to Israel’s military actions. If, for example, Hezbollah were to join a full-scale war, Iran might lose the security insurance brought by the extremist movement, according to Juusola.

Hezbollah and its weaponry act as security insurance above all against the situation in which Iran would be attacked.

“There are so many different calculations going on here all the time and the ball is in the air that it is impossible to predict which of these scenarios will come true. Probably the players themselves are not sure what to do, but the situation is being reconsidered all the time.”

According to Juusola, the joining of Hezbollah in the war is made difficult, among other things, by the fact that the Lebanese are not willing to take military action.

“It would also mean that Lebanon would become a war zone like in 2006.”

In addition, although the number of attacks by Hezbollah has increased, according to Juusola, they have been deliberately limited. Hizbullah has also not used language that could lead to imminent war.

Israel bombed northern Gaza on Saturday.

Regional ones actors are now watching with a very sensitive eye how Hamas fares against the Israeli war machine. If it seems that the organization is not about to be destroyed or collapsed, the threshold for joining the war is higher for, for example, Iran and Hezbollah.

If Hamas threatens to be destroyed, according to Juusola, it increases the pressure on its allies to act.

At the same time, the United States has increased its armed presence in the region, the purpose of which, according to Juusola, is above all to act as a deterrent to others. The United States uses deterrence to prevent its targets from being attacked.

Among other things, the United States has sent its aircraft carriers and other warships to the eastern Mediterranean. In addition, according to the CNN news channel, among others, Washington has sent or is about to send around 900 soldiers to the Middle East. For example, Patriot anti-aircraft systems have also been sent to the area.

