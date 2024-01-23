Gaza War | Researcher: Israel's offer of a two-month ceasefire is promising

Middle East research professor Hannu Juusola it remains to be seen how Hamas will respond to Israel's offer of a two-month ceasefire. The terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip has demanded that Israel withdraw and release all Palestinian prisoners in Israel in exchange for the release of the hostages.

Egypt and Qatar, which mediated the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, and Israel's ally the United States are of the Wall Street Journal have pushed for a gradual plan to end the war. The plan would begin with a ceasefire and the release of hostages and end with Israel's withdrawal from Gaza.

As recently as the weekend, the WSJ reported that there had been little progress in the negotiations. Online magazine from the beginning of the week However, Axios reported based on his Israeli official sources, that Israel had made an offer to Hamas for a two-month ceasefire.

“Assuming that this is reliable information, this is such an effort (from Israel) to be met,” assesses Professor Juusola.

In return, Israel would demand the release of all hostages. Women, men over 60 and those in need of treatment should be released first. Later, the female soldiers, younger civilians, male soldiers and the bodies would be handed over.

According to information from Axios, in return, Israel would be willing to release a separately agreed number of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, but not all of them.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Israeli government gave a cooler message about the progress of the negotiations. Spokesman Eylon Levy announced, according to Reuters, that Israel cannot accept a cease-fire agreement that would leave Hamas in power in Gaza.

Mourners watched as the coffin of an Israeli soldier killed in the Gaza Strip was carried in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

of Israel according to Juusola, the possible ceasefire offer has undoubtedly been influenced by both international and domestic political pressure.

“There is a lot of pressure inside Israel. The pressure groups of the hostages' relatives and relatives are very active at the moment, and we are well aware that the continuation of the war reduces the chances that the hostages will return alive,” says Juusola.

The offer made by Israel does not include a permanent cessation of hostilities, but the offer is still, according to Juusola, a promising step towards a longer-term ceasefire and the end of the war.

“It has potential. This is how it always starts, that once (the fighting) is stopped, it is possible that the situation will start to calm down. It offers an opportunity for diplomacy and it should be taken,” says Juusola.

“Of course, the biggest potential beneficiaries are the civilians of Gaza,” the researcher adds.

During the two-month ceasefire, many Gazans who left for evacuation would be able to return to their homes, and humanitarian aid could be delivered more efficiently.

Israel has so far rejected the idea of ​​ending the war.

“If we agree (to end the war), our warriors fell in vain. If we agree to that, we cannot guarantee the safety of our citizens,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday.

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that 24 of its soldiers were killed during Monday's fighting in Gaza. This is Israel's largest daily military loss during the war.

Clouds of smoke over the town of Khan Yunis in Gaza following Israeli bombardment on Monday, January 22.

Juusola According to Hamas, it may be difficult for Hamas to give up all hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, because it would have no chips left for future negotiations. Hamas may want to hold on to Israeli soldiers held hostage in particular.

According to Juusola, there are different opinions about the negotiations within Hamas. The extremist organization's foreign leadership is more willing to compromise, while Gaza's military leadership represents a more radical line.

However, Hamas is also under greater pressure than before. According to Juusola, the public has seen signs that criticism of Hamas within Gaza has intensified.

According to the researcher, this is indicated at least by the fact that Hamas considered it necessary to publish a report on why the October 7th attack that started the war was necessary.

“It shows that Hamas needs to defend itself,” says Juusola.

According to news agency AFP, Hamas called its attack a “necessary step” to end the Israeli occupation and free Palestinian prisoners.

Flares fired by Israeli forces over the town of Khan Yunis in Gaza on Tuesday, January 23.

Hamas the attack on Israel killed about 1,140 people, most of them civilians. In addition, Hamas took about 250 people hostage. According to Israel, about half of them are still prisoners in Gaza.

The Palestinians of Gaza have since paid a manifold price with their blood for the Hamas attack. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, more than 25,000 people have died in Israel's counterattacks during the three-month war.

Along with the release of the hostages, Israel has stated that the goal of the war is the destruction of Hamas. After three months of fighting, neither goal has yet been achieved despite Israel's harsh military measures.

US intelligence agencies estimate that Israel has killed only about 20-30 percent of Hamas fighters in three months, said, among other things Times of Israel on the weekend.