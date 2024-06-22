Gaza War | Red Cross: Artillery shells fell only meters away from the organization’s premises

The Gaza War|The shells reportedly fell just meters away from the Red Cross office and living quarters, around which hundreds of civilians live in tents.

in Gaza dozens of people have died in attacks on different parts of the strip, various sources said on Saturday.

At least 22 people were killed in an attack that damaged the Gaza headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) near Rafah, the organization said. The organization did not say message service in X in his published statement, who was behind the attack with the heaviest artillery shells.

The organization emphasized in its statement that firing so close to humanitarian targets puts the lives of both civilians and aid workers at risk. In addition, the organization emphasized that the location of the humanitarian aid targets in question is known to all parties and they are clearly marked with the Red Cross symbol.

“Once again we have witnessed an attack that caused a huge number of civilian casualties. This was supposed to be a relatively safe area, but no area in Gaza is safe,” said the foreign director of the Norwegian Red Cross Jørgen Haldorsen for the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Statement 22 dead and 45 injured in the attack had been transported to the nearby ICRC field hospital.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry blamed Israel for the attack, saying the strikes targeted the tents of people who fled their homes in the al-Mawas area, which is located around the ICRC’s facilities in Gaza.

Later on Saturday, it was reported that twenty people have died in the attacks on Gaza City and the nearby Shat refugee camp. According to the Ministry of Health under Hamas, around 30 dead have been brought to Al-Ahli Hospital.

Witnesses also reported fierce gun battles between Israeli and Hamas fighters in Gaza City. The Israeli armed forces announced that they had continued their operations in Gaza and had “eliminated several armed terrorists and weapons caches”.

The red one Commenting on the attack on the premises of the Cross, the spokesperson of the Israeli Armed Forces did not admit Israel’s part in the attack, but said that the incident would be investigated. He told the AFP news agency that based on the preliminary investigation, there were no indications that the Israeli armed forces had carried out the attack in al-Mawas around the humanitarian aid sites.

EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell requires an investigation independent of the attack.

According to the ICRC, the recent incident is one of many incidents in recent days. In the past, at least stray bullets have hit the organization’s premises.

“We condemn these incidents that endanger the lives of aid workers and civilians,” the organization said.

Director of the ICRC Mirjana Spoljaric has called on both Israel and Hamas to do more to protect civilians.

Israeli Haaretz-magazine reported that the Israeli armed forces have killed the Hamas leader in a drone attack Ayman Ghatman In the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon, about 50 kilometers from the Israeli border.