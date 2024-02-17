Gaza War | Qatar: Negotiations on a ceasefire have not been very promising in recent days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would advance to Rafah even if the release of the hostages was agreed.

Last In recent days, negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire have not been very promising, said Qatar's prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Qatar and Egypt have acted as mediators in the ceasefire negotiations.

According to al-Thani, if an agreement were reached on the “humanitarian side of the agreement”, an agreement would be reached on the “numbers” of hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged.

However, a ceasefire between the extremist organization Hamas and Israel should not depend on the release of hostages held by Hamas, al-Thani said.

Israel has faced growing international pressure to agree a ceasefire with Hamas. At the same time, Israel is preparing to launch a ground attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. About 1.4 million Palestinians who have sought refuge have packed into the city.

On Saturday, Hamas threatened to suspend its participation in the ceasefire talks unless aid supplies are brought to the northern parts of the Gaza Strip. A Hamas source, who remains anonymous, told news agency AFP about it. Aid organizations have warned of a looming famine in the northern part of the strip.

Formerly a political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh had reiterated the organization's demands, which include a complete ceasefire in the fighting, the release of Hamas prisoners from Israeli prisons and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the demands as “absurd”.

Netanyahu said in a televised news conference on Saturday that Israeli forces would advance on Rafah even if the release of the hostages was agreed upon.

According to Netanyahu, Israel will lose the war against Hamas if Rafah is not advanced.

The Israeli military has said it is working to evacuate civilians from the area to minimize casualties, but has not disclosed specific details of its evacuation plan.

Netanyahu spoke at the same time as thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv. The protesters accuse Netanyahu's government of abandoning the hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and still being held in Gaza.

The demonstrators shouted that the government had “blood on its hands” and demanded that Israel negotiate.