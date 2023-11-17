Gaza War | Prime Minister Orpo got into a threatening situation with an activist in Turku

A video is spreading on social media where Prime Minister Petteri Orpo is shouted loudly from the Middle East.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) found himself in a threatening situation in Turku on Monday afternoon. A video of the situation has spread on social media.

In the video, the person shouts loudly and moves towards Orpo, who is sitting on the bench. It seems that the screamer filmed the video himself.

“How does it feel to be a genocidal, huh? 317 million for Israel. Do you know that 4,000 children have died there?” the activist shouts as he approaches Orpo.

The shouter is prevented from getting closer to the Orphan. He continues shouting the words “4,000 children” until the video ends.

The Prime Minister’s staff confirms to HS that the video is authentic. The video was filmed in a cafe in Turku, where Orpo had arrived.

The video has been published at least on the social media service Instagram on the account of Finnish activists who support the Palestinians.

The State Council security director Ahti Kurvinen says that the prime minister visited a coffee shop in Turku as a customer. It was not, for example, a public event.

“The Prime Minister had stopped for a while to enjoy a little snack before the next event. The security personnel assigned to protect the prime minister had to act,” says Kurvinen.

A security guard prevented the shouter from approaching the prime minister. The security personnel asked for a police patrol, which continued the situation with the shouter to the end.

According to Kurvinen, the situation was unusual and very rare.

“We take all these types of situations seriously. Indeed, it fulfills such characteristics that there is threatening activity.”

However, Kurvinen states that even though the situation may start out threatening, it can end up with a safe outcome. In principle, security personnel must relate to a surprising situation as potentially threatening.

Kurvinen does not comment on whether the shouter was already known to the prime minister’s security personnel.

Screamer was probably referring to the war in Gaza. According to the UN, at least more than 11,000 people have died in the war. About 41 percent of the dead have been reported to be children.

With “317 million”, the shouter was probably referring to the fact that last week Israel signed an agreement to sell an anti-aircraft system intended for high-altitude defense to Finland.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the contract is worth 317 million euros.