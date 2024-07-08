Gaza War | People are fleeing heavy fighting in Gaza City

The Gaza War|“Planes and artillery are bombing and drones are shooting from all directions, and we don’t know where to run,” Muhammad Bisan told AFP.

The Palestinians fled heavy fighting in Gaza City on Monday. According to the civil defense agency under the extremist organization Hamas, thousands of people were on the move again.

According to eyewitnesses, messages broadcast over loudspeakers urged civilians to leave the city.

Cameras from the news agency AFP saw Palestinians leaving the city on foot, on bicycles and in donkey carts, carrying their possessions with them.

According to the Ministry of Health under Hamas, nearly 38,200 people, mostly civilians, have died in the war in Gaza.