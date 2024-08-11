Gaza War | Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas travels to Moscow

The Gaza War|The Fatah party, which leads the Palestinian Authority, has long been an enemy of Hamas.

11.8. 15:36

of the Palestinian Authority president and leader of the Fatah party Mahmoud Abbas meet the president of Russia Vladimir Putin In Moscow next week.

The Palestinian ambassador to Moscow tells about it Abdel Hafiz Nofal according to news agency Tassi.

According to the ambassador, the leaders will meet on Tuesday. They discuss the situation in Gaza and what Russia can do.

Russia, traditionally balanced in its relations with the Middle East, has repeatedly criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza and has become closer to Iran.

In July, however, China managed to negotiate an agreement between the organizations. Over the past 18 years, Fatah and Hamas have tried to broker an agreement several times without success.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, Fatah, which exercises limited power in the West Bank, and 12 other Palestinian organizations signed an agreement in Beijing on July 23, in which they committed to work for “national unity”.

Also the head of the political organization of Hamas Ismail Haniyyan killing in Tehran in July has brought new voices between the organizations.

In a statement, Abbas called the incident a cowardly assassination and urged Palestinians to remain united against Israel.

Iran and its allies blame the attack on Israel, which has neither admitted nor denied its involvement in the attack.