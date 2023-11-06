Monday, November 6, 2023
Gaza War | Orpo: "Ordinary Palestinian civilians must be protected"

November 6, 2023
Gaza War | Orpo: “Ordinary Palestinian civilians must be protected”

According to Orpo, the state of Israel has the right to protect its citizens from terrorist attacks in accordance with international law.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) says that Finland wants to act to promote peace in Gaza. Orpo told about it on Monday in his speech, which he gave at the commemoration of Jews extradited from Finland in Helsinki.

According to Orpo, the state of Israel has the right to protect its citizens from terrorist attacks in accordance with international law. At the same time, however, Orpo said that Finland emphasizes the importance of humanitarian law. According to Orpo, ordinary Palestinian civilians must be protected in Gaza and help must be delivered to them.

The conflict between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization, has worsened drastically since Hamas attacked Israel a month ago.

