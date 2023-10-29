Gaza War | Orpo: Finland should act to promote peace

On Sunday, the Prime Minister spoke to the party council, which named the coalition’s first European election candidates.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) says that Finland should work to promote peace in Israel and Palestine in the European Union and the UN.

Orpo spoke to members of the coalition and journalists at the party council meeting on Sunday.

“The situation is very explosive. This is not happening somewhere far away, but in the vicinity of Europe,” he characterized.

“There are three main parts to Finland’s position. We totally condemn the terrorist attack by Hamas. We recognize Israel’s right to self-defense within the framework of international law, human rights. And we want humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinians in Gaza.”

In his speech, Orpo reminded the party people that most of the residents of Gaza do not belong to the terrorist organization Hamas.

Finland abstained on Friday from voting in the UN General Assembly in favor of a resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

120 UN member states voted in favor of the resolution. The positions of the EU countries were divided in the vote. In addition to Finland, Germany, Italy, the Baltic countries and the Nordic countries belonging to the EU abstained from voting.

“It is a pity that a common vision could not be found in the UN. The majority of countries in the world did not want to condemn the attack by Hamas, which was Finland’s starting point,” Orpo told reporters.

The resolution “condemns all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terrorism and indiscriminate attacks,” but does not mention Hamas by name.

Orphan said that he considers it “always bad” a situation where votes are abstained and where international organizations are unable to form a common position on issues.

However, he praised the fact that the leaders of the EU countries reached an agreement on the declaration at the Brussels summit earlier in the week.

The alignment calls for “humanitarian pauses” and humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to Gaza, but does not call for a ceasefire.

A senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute (Upi) held In an interview with STT, designs are loud and round.

“In the resolution, getting aid to Gaza is clearly expressed by all possible means. I don’t think you can make a decision about whether the sentence is talking about a pause or a cease-fire, whether it is loud or not. It says that aid must be sent to Gaza in order to avoid a human catastrophe, which is actually already underway there,” said Orpo.

The coalition the party council met on Sunday to, among other things, name the party’s first European election candidates.

They are current MEPs Sirpa Pietikäinen and Henna VirkkunenMember of Parliament Aura Salla, Mika Kasonen, Maria Miala and Jocka Träskbäck.

In his speech, Orpo said that the coalition aims for a stronger global actor than the EU. He also stressed that the EU must start membership negotiations with Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s membership negotiations must be opened in December, as well as Moldova’s. The EU must have a clear plan at what pace to proceed. If we do not move forward, there is an obvious danger that the countries will slide into someone else’s sphere of influence, namely Russia,” he said.

According to Orpo, the countries must also meet the criteria set for membership, the most important of which is the rule of law.