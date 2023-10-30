Gaza War | Organization: More children died in Gaza in three weeks than in the world’s conflict zones combined last year

Nearly 3,200 children have reportedly died in Gaza in the past three weeks. Save the Children has not been able to confirm the figure from independent sources.

30.10. 21:31

in Gaza more children have been reported to have died in three weeks than in all the world’s conflict areas combined last year, said the Save the Children organization on Sunday.

According to the organization, nearly 3,200 children have reportedly died in Gaza in the past three weeks. The number is higher than the number of dead children reported in the world’s conflict areas last year, which was almost 3,000, says Save the Children. It also exceeds the number of child victims in world conflicts in 2021 and 2020.

“These three weeks have torn children from their families and destroyed their lives in an unprecedented way. The casualty figures are appalling. The violence not only continues but also expands. Many children are still in grave danger,” said the organization’s country director for the occupied Palestinian territories Jason Lee in the bulletin.

In addition to Gaza, children have died elsewhere in the Palestinian territories and in Israel. 33 children have died in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. 29 children have died in Israel again.

Save the Children bases its information on information from the Gaza Ministry of Health and Israel. Neither side’s figures could be confirmed from an independent source, the organization says.

Gazan the Ministry of Health has reported even higher numbers of child victims. More than 8,000 people have died in Israel’s attacks on Gaza, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-controlled area. According to the Ministry of Health, half of the dead are children.

Israel has bombarded Gaza continuously since October 7, when the extremist organization Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials. Hamas also holds more than 220 hostages.

The humanitarian situation in the region has been described as very difficult. The availability of water, food, fuel and medical supplies is critically low in Gaza. The lack of fuel significantly hinders the delivery of aid, even though transports have reached the area, says Save the Children.