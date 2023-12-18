Gaza War | Organization: Israel is committing a “horrific war crime” by starving Gazans

According to the UN, the number of households suffering from hunger has risen rapidly in Gaza. The Palestinians have started robbing aid shipments, the media reports.

Israel has harnessed hunger as a tool of its war in Gaza, accuses the human rights organization Human Rights Watch. Organization Monday according to the statement restricting the access of food, water and fuel to the civilian population of Gaza is a “heinous war crime”.

According to the organization, the situation reports of aid organizations and the statements of various Israeli ministers support the notion that Israel uses the starvation of the civilian population as a tool in war. The UN Food Program (WFP), for example, warned in mid-November that Gaza was under the threat of famine.

The terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, after which Israel launched hostilities against Gaza and further tightened the sixteen-year blockade of the area. With its previous embargo, Israel has tried to prevent, for example, the transport of weapons to Hamas.

Staff inspect damage from Israeli bombing at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on Sunday.

In November at the end, the parties held a week-long ceasefire, during which hostages taken by Hamas were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. At that time, humanitarian aid reached the region better than usual, but according to aid organizations, it was still completely inadequate.

Since the cease-fire that ended on December 1st, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, home to approximately 2.2 million people, has worsened significantly. 3.–12. of the UN organization made by December according to the survey 44 percent of households in Gaza suffered from a “very serious hunger situation”. At the end of November, 24 percent of households were in a similar situation.

There have also been repeated warnings about the spread of diseases, as the health care system in Gaza has collapsed due to heavy Israeli bombardment and other difficulties.

Aid supplies donated by China arrived through the Kerem Shalom border crossing from Israel to Gaza on Sunday.

On Sunday, Israel opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing at the corner of Israel, Gaza and Egypt to aid trucks for the first time since October 7.

According to the WFP, in recent weeks aid has flowed significantly less than usual to Gaza, whose population around 80 percent needed international aid even before the war. For example, on December 16, 121 trucks entered the area, while before the war about 500 of them went to Gaza every day. In addition to food, the trucks transport fuel and groceries.

of the UN according to the situation of civilians in Gaza is becoming completely hopeless. The UN announced last week that desperate people are attempting to loot aid shipments as the region descends into full-on anarchy.

Al-Jazeera channel told, that on Sunday the Palestinians attacked an aid truck at the Rafah border crossing, looting the supplies in the cargo. The situation is also described in a video shared by the Israeli N12 news service X.

“People have nothing, no home, food, water, medical supplies. Therefore, a natural reaction can be seen at the Rafah border: when people are starving, when they are hungry, this is what we get to witness”, channel reporter Hani Mahmoud told.

Israel has accused Hamas of intercepting aid shipments intended for civilians by its fighters, The Times of Israel tells.

Palestinians near buildings destroyed by Israeli shelling in Rafah, southern Gaza on Monday.

of the UN on Monday, the Security Council was preparing to vote on the resolution securing aid transports to Gaza. It would oblige Israel and Hamas to allow aid shipments to enter the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air routes.

According to the proposal, the UN would also develop a control system that would secure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Reuters news agency reported.

According to Reuters, the fate of the resolution depended on whether the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which drafted the proposal, could reach an agreement on it. The United States is an ally of Israel and has veto power in the Security Council.

On December 8, the United States rejected a resolution in the Security Council that would have called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. According to Israel and the United States, a ceasefire would benefit Hamas, which Israel seeks to destroy.

About 19,000 Palestinians have reportedly died during the Gaza war. There have been a total of around 1,400 deaths on the Israeli side during and after the October 7 attack by Hamas. Figures could not be verified from independent sources.