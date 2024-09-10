Gaza War | Officials: Israeli strike on Gaza security zone kills at least 40 people

The Gaza War|Israel says it hit a Hamas command center. Hamas denies Israel’s claim and considers it a blatant lie.

in Gaza at least 40 people have been killed in an attack in the al-Mawas area, Gaza civil defense officials say. In addition, 60 people are said to have been injured.

Israel’s armed forces say they have struck the command center of the extremist group Hamas in the humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis.

Hamas denies that the organization’s fighters were in al-Mawas. Hamas considers Israel’s claim a blatant lie.

A large number of Palestinians who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and attacks live in tents in Al-Mawas. Israel has previously declared al-Mawas a safe zone.

The civil protection authority in Gaza says that it is trying to find at least 15 missing people in the ruins of the destroyed tents.

Spokesman of the Population Protection Authority By Mahmoud Basal whole families have disappeared under the sand in deep pits. He describes what happened as a massacre.

According to the population protection source, there are huge craters in the area after the impact. News site al-Jazeera the craters would be up to nine meters deep.

According to Al-Jazeera, Gazan authorities say that the strike would have hit at least 20 tents where Palestinians who fled their homes were sleeping.