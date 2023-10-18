Gaza War | Niinistö Above: Getting serious about the two-state model in the Middle East

According to Niinistö, the two-state model is the only chance for peace.

President Sauli Niinistö considers that in order to achieve peace in the Middle East, the two-state model should be seriously adopted, in which the Palestinians would have their own state alongside Israel.

Niinistö told Yle A studio in the interviewthat this model is the only one of the currently available options that can bring peace to the peoples of Israel and Palestine.

“It’s hard to say how seriously it has been attempted.”

The before, according to Niinistö, the most important thing would be to end the war. Regarding Israel’s counterattack against Hamas’s attack, Niinistö stated that he understands that Israel is trying by all means to release the hostages taken by Hamas.

“There are probably a couple of hundred hostages, and there are also children among them. It’s a huge pressure on the decision-makers. I think it’s completely understandable that Israel is trying to release these hostages and trigger the situation, but without a doubt they also have the intention of revenge,” Niinistö said.

He stated that Israeli attacks on Gaza will likely result in civilian casualties if Hamas uses civilians as shields.

“It’s obviously a very difficult situation for the attacker.”

Swedes According to Niinistö, the killing of football fans in Brussels was an event that had been foreshadowed for a long time.

“Ever since these Koran burnings, which were really quite idiotic actions,” Niinistö said.

The situation not only puts Sweden in a new position, but the entire Western and European security attitude.

“We don’t know how to prepare in any way. It can be a bit difficult to change the course so that safety is always the factor that everyone has to think about.”

At the same time, Niinistö reminded that he also emphasized in his home country that Finnish legislation is “lax” compared to other Nordic countries.

“If you want to be soft and good, then at the same time you have to be tough on the bad guys, otherwise it will be bad. There are always abusers who notice where it is easy to act and avoid sanctions,” Niinistö warned.