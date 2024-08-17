At least 15 Palestinian civilians were reportedly killed and several others injured in the early hours of today during Israeli air strikes against various areas of the Gaza Strip. Medical sources told the Palestinian agency Wafa that in the city of Al-Zawaida, located in central Gaza, 15 people were killed and others were injured in bombings that hit the tents of displaced people. Local sources reported that three separate raids hit an area located near the southern entrance to the city. At dawn, Israeli aircraft targeted a shack and a house belonging to the Al-Ajl family, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens of others.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, one person was reportedly killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a residential building. A child was also reportedly injured by gunfire fired at tents of displaced people near Hamad town, northwest of Khan Younis. More casualties were reported in Israeli strikes that reportedly targeted a house near the European Hospital, east of Khan Younis, the agency concluded.

Israel orders evacuation in Meghazi

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has issued a new evacuation order for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip: the new measure concerns residents of the central area of ​​Maghazi.

Gaza, optimism from the Doha summit. But Hamas freezes enthusiasm

With the announcement, the Arabic-language spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Avichay Adraee, also published the list of areas to be evacuated, warning that the military will “operate with force” against terrorist groups operating in the area, following the launching of rockets into Israeli territory.

IDF Raid in Lebanon, Rain of Hezbollah Rockets

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the nighttime raid in the Nabatieh area of ​​southern Lebanon, specifying that the target was a Hezbollah weapons depot. The Israeli military – reports the Times of Israel – also specified that it hit buildings used by Hezbollah in the villages of Hanine and Maroun al-Ras.

Ten people were reportedly killed in the Israeli raids, including two children. The Nna, the official Lebanese news agency, reported this, specifying that the victims were all Syrian citizens.

Hezbollah rockets rained down on northern Israel, then, in response to the IDF’s night attack on Wadi al-Kfour. According to the IDF military forces, 55 rockets were fired at the Ayelet Hashahar area, many of which fell in uninhabited areas.

Rafah crossing reopened, Tel Aviv delegation in Cairo today

An Israeli delegation will travel to Cairo today to discuss the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egyptian, US and Qatari officials, the Qatari news site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported, citing The Times of Israel. The delegation is described as “technical” and does not appear to include high-ranking officials.

Gaza Health Ministry: “Over 40,000 deaths since October 7”

Meanwhile, the death toll from the military offensive launched by Israel in Gaza after the attacks on October 7 has risen to 40,074 dead and 92,537 wounded. This was announced by the Health Ministry in Gaza, under the control of Hamas. The authorities in Gaza speak of 10,000 people who are missing and the death toll could therefore still worsen.