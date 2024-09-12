THE’Israeli airstrike yesterday on a school in central Gazaused as a shelter for displaced Palestinians, has killed 18 people, the civil defense agency of the Hamas-run territory said, while The UN reported that six of its employees were among the victimsThe United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said yesterday’s attacks on the compound near Nueseirat resulted in the highest number of casualties among its staff.

“Among those killed were the head of the UNRWA shelter and other members of the team providing assistance to the displaced,” the UN agency said in a statement on X. Earlier, the Israeli military said the air force had “conducted a precise attack against terrorists operating inside a Hamas command and control center.” in the schoolyard, without providing details on the outcome or the identity of those affected.

According to the Hamas government press office, around 5,000 displaced people were sheltering in the school when it was hit.. UNRWA said in its statement: “This school has been hit five times since the start of the war. It hosts around 12,000 displaced people, mostly women and children.”

“Our hearts go out to our UNRWA colleagues. We mourn the loss of 6 more colleagues. The carnage in Gaza must stop. Ceasefire,” the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, meanwhile asked again on X, commenting on the post with which UNRWA communicated the loss suffered.

“Simply tragic,” the agency wrote. “Terribly tragic”, adds WHO DG. “No words can describe the true horror and loss of life in Gaza. Hospitals, schools and shelters have been repeatedly bombed, resulting in civilian deaths and humanitarian workers,” Tedros stressed, reiterating his appeal to stop the war.

Undercover IDF Arrest Wounded in Hebron Hospital

Undercover Israeli forces infiltrated a hospital in Hebron and arrested wounded men, the Palestinian Information Center and al Mayadeen reported, adding that soldiers dressed as civilian women entered a medical facility in Halhul, north of Hebron in the West Bank.

According to the Times of Israel, two wounded Palestinians were arrested during the raid and hospitalized; at least one of them is accused of attempting to detonate a car bomb on August 13.