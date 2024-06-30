Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his support for the Biden Administration’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip stating that ”Hamas represents only an obstacle to the release of the hostages”, and ”today everyone knows this simple truth”. For Netanyahu, ”a combination of political and military pressure, especially military pressure” is needed to bring back all 120 hostages in Gaza.

Washington Post: “115 thousand Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt since the war began”

115 thousand Palestinians have left the Gaza Strip and moved to Egypt since the start of the war on October 7th. The Washington Post writes this, citing the Palestinian embassy in Cairo and underlining that it concerns above all thousands of sick or injured people. Besides them, the others reached Egypt with the assistance of foreign embassies or through a private Egyptian travel agency demanding large sums of money to ensure their exit from the Palestinian enclave, the Washington Post added.

“Most of them remain in limbo, without legal status and nowhere else to go,” the article reads. “They are members of a new diaspora of Palestinians, a people already haunted by memories of displacement,” the newspaper added.

IDF Operation in Gaza City: “At Least 40 Hamas Militiamen Killed”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an operation in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, killing at least 40 Hamas militants and destroying several tunnels, the Israeli military said, adding that more Hamas militants could be under the rubble of the tunnels and destroyed buildings. The IDF launched the operation against Shejaiya on Thursday after receiving reports of the presence of Hamas militants in the suburb.

Israeli Raid on Islamic Jihad Leader’s House in West Bank

An Israeli drone then struck the house of the Islamic Jihad leader near Tulkarem, in the West Bank. The Palestinian media reported this, specifying that the house was owned by the uncle of the local leader of the Islamic Jihad in the Nur Shams camp. One person died in the attack and five were injured, two of them seriously, reported the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), identifying the victim as Saeed Jaber, member of an armed group in the area of Tulkarem.

Jaber is a relative of Muhammad Jaber, known by his nom de guerre Abu Shuja’a, commander of the Tulkarem wing of the Islamic Jihad.

Israeli Cabinet Approves Appointment of New UN Ambassador

The Israeli government has unanimously approved the appointment of Danny Danon as the new ambassador to the United Nations, according to N12. “I am proud and happy to return to serve the State of Israel in this critical period,” Danon wrote on ‘X’. “At a time when the State of Israel is fighting on so many fronts, each of us must do our best within our capabilities and experience. This is how I have acted in the past and this is how I will continue to act in the future,” he added.

”In the face of the diplomatic terror that rears its head these days, I am obliged to present the truth head-on for the good of the people of Israel and our common future,” he concluded.

Gaza Health Ministry: “At least 37,877 deaths since the start of the war”

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to at least 37,877, the Gaza Health Ministry said, adding that at least 43 people have died in the past 24 hours. Another 86,969 Palestinians have been injured, the ministry added.