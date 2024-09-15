Ballistic missile launched from Yemen against Israel this morning, with sirens going off across the center of the country. The Israeli army reported this, initially speaking of a launch “from the east” that hit an open area without causing injuries. It is unclear, explains the Times of Israel, whether the missile was intercepted, while the IDF investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, videos and images posted online showed smoke rising from brush near the Route 1 highway near central Israel, apparently caused by shrapnel after the Israel Defense Forces attempted to shoot down a ballistic missile launched from Yemen. A photo on social media showed damage to an escalator at a train station on the outskirts of Modiin, about 25 kilometers east of Tel Aviv.

Drone alert on the border with Lebanon, “rockets on the Golan Heights and in Upper Galilee”

A drone strike alert has meanwhile sounded in Kiryat Shmona and other towns near the Lebanese border, the Times of Israel reports. Much of the rest of the eastern Galilee peninsula is also under alert, including Metula, Tel Hai and Manara. The alert, it said, came shortly after local authorities reportedly told residents that the loud explosions they were hearing were caused by Israel Defense Forces fire.

Local media sources reported that a drone launched from Lebanon exploded in the northern border town of Metula. There were no injuries, but initial reports indicated some damage. Some reports suggest the drone exploded before the sirens were activated.

Sirens also sounded in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, in rapid succession, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command. The sirens included communities from Kiryat Shmona to Trump Heights in the central Golan. Unconfirmed local media reports indicated that a large number of rockets were fired into northern Israel and the Golan Heights in an attack.

The alleged attack comes after the IDF said it had attacked several Hezbollah weapons depots, including some deep inside Lebanon.