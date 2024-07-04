The Israeli negotiating team led by Mossad received Hamas’ response to the latest ceasefire proposal from mediators of Qatar, Egypt and the United States. This was announced by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to whom “Israel is examining the proposal and will give the mediators its response”.

“We exchanged some ideas with the mediators with the aim of stopping the war and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip,” he said. Hamas in a statement, after Israel’s announcement. In the note, Hamas claims to have been flexible in its demands, while Israel “tries to deceive and evade.”

Hamas’s response to the latest proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal “was constructive and opens the door to more detailed negotiations that could lead to an agreement,” they say. two senior Israeli officials to the news site ‘Axios’.