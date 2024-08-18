The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in Israel today to “continue intensive diplomatic efforts”, after the cautious optimism that emerged from the Gaza negotiations for a truce to the war that will resume, at high level, in Egypt by the end of next week, but at Sherpa level shortly. Hamas, which did not send its delegation to the negotiations with mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States, However, he chills expectations by underlining that thinking about progress on the agreement is “an illusion“.

Blinken’s ninth mission to the region since the war began on October 7 comes shortly after the US presented a bridge proposal with the possibility, according to all mediators, of closing the negotiations. “What we have done is try to build a bridge between the holes that remain in the proposed agreement so that, in principle, an agreement is now ready to be closed, implemented, and carried out,” a source in the Biden Administration commented. Hamas sources, on the other hand, speak of the imposition of American diktats and not of an agreement.

Blinken will then meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key figures in Israel. Yesterday, Israel expressed “cautious optimism” about the negotiations. However, Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha told Al Jazeera that Tel Aviv had added conditions with the intention of undermining the possibility of an agreement.

Israeli Raid in Gaza, 18 Members of Same Family Dead

Meanwhile, at least 18 Palestinians belonging to the same family were reportedly killed in an Israeli raid on the town of Zawayda. Dozens of others were injured, sources at al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah, where the victims were treated, reported, specifying that the attack took place yesterday. Israel has meanwhile issued other orders for the evacuation of targeted towns. The rocket hit two nearby warehouses used as shelters by displaced people and are located at the entrance to Zawayda. The head of the family, Sami Jawad al-Ejlah, a merchant who coordinated with the IDF to bring meat and fish to the Strip, died. His two wives and 11 of their children, aged between two and 22, died with him. A grandmother and three other relatives. “He was a man of peace,” is how he was described by neighbors. More than 40 people were in the warehouse at the time of the bombing.