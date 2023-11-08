Gaza War | Netanyahu’s popularity plunges in Israel despite the war – “Everyone knows who is responsible”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now an extraordinarily unpopular leader.

Israelis are increasingly dissatisfied with the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to a survey published by an Israeli television channel on Saturday, up to 76 percent of respondents supported Netanyahu’s resignation, reports the news agency Reuters.

Dissatisfaction with the leader of a democratic state after a war or other major crisis has just begun is usually rare.

According to the same survey, 64 percent of the respondents supported holding new elections immediately after the Gaza war.

According to the respondents, the reason for the October 7 attack falls strongly on the prime minister. 44 percent of the respondents consider it Netanyahu’s fault, 33 percent the commanders of the armed forces and five percent the defense minister’s fault.

Netanyahu even before the attack by Hamas, his popularity was eaten away by internal political disputes and his his corruption lawsuit. Among other things, the Prime Minister pushed for a controversial reform that would have reduced the weight of Israel’s Supreme Court and limited its powers.

In addition, Netanyahu’s decision to form a government with far-right and religious parties has raised concerns among voters in his Likud party.

The families of the hostages have become one of the most vocal groups opposing Netanyahu. The Prime Minister has been criticized, among other things, for not meeting the relatives until about a week after the attack.

On Tuesday, commemorations for the victims of the Hamas attack were seen across Israel. The Times of Israel – magazine, for example, in front of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, some of the participants also demanded Netanyahu’s resignation.

“I am broken, all families are. And everyone knows who is responsible and who has abandoned us,” said one victim representative Maoz Inon according to the magazine.

Relatives of the kidnapped people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Dissatisfaction towards the prime minister is present throughout the political field.

“Bibi [Netanjahun] time is over. There is no way he can stay in power after this,” said a long-time supporter of Likud Ya’akov Levin Financial Times for the magazine (FT).

Netanyahu has marketed himself as a guarantor of security and economic growth. He has avoided clearly taking responsibility for the Hamas attack.

Netanyahu has said that in due course the investigation after the war will also concern him.

“He is concerned that [vastuun ottamisesta] would become a percussion weapon that would be repeated ad nauseam and which would damage his chances of staying in power,” said the political researcher Aviv Bushinsky for FT.

However, the tactic doesn’t seem to be working, quite the opposite.

“People are saying our soldiers are risking their lives in Gaza, thousands have lost their homes, Moody’s, Fitch and S&P are possibly downgrading our credit rating. And the only thing Netanyahu can think about is politics,” Bushinsky said.

Israelis have supported, among other things, in the opinion poll of Maariv magazine, to replace Netanyahu with a center-right politician Benny Gantz. Gantz, who served as deputy prime minister and defense minister, is part of Israel’s emergency government, which was formed after the attack by Hamas.

Gantz has attacked Netanyahu after the prime minister said on the X service that security officials had failed to give him a warning about the attack.

“When we are at war, leadership means taking responsibility”, Gantz answered in the X service, after which Netanyahu deleted his message.