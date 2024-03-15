Gaza War | Netanyahu reportedly approved the dreaded plan to attack Rafah

Several countries have demanded that Israel refrain from a ground attack on Rafah on the southern edge of Gaza, where an estimated 1.5 million people have packed.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given the green light to Israel's push into southern Gaza into the Rafah area. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

As a result of the Gaza war, an estimated 1.5 million people who have fled from other parts of Gaza have packed into Rafah. They have been described as being in constant danger of death.

Rafah is also one of the last areas in Gaza where hospitals and water and sanitation facilities are still partially functional. Most of the humanitarian aid on which many Gazans live is transported through the Rafah border crossing.

“Netanyahu has approved the plan related to Rafah,” his office announced on Friday.

Netanyahu's representatives did not elaborate on the plan's details and schedule. According to the release, however, the Israeli armed forces have “prepared for the operational side and the evacuation of the population”.

Several countries have called on Israel to refrain from a ground attack on Rafah. The UN and many non-governmental organizations have stated that the attack would have particularly devastating consequences for the civilian population in the area.

AFP says the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas representatives expressed their deep concern about the Israeli military attack on Rafah. The fear is that an attack on Rafah would lead to another massacre and further increase the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

President of the United States Joe Biden recently said that without credible plans to protect civilians, an Israeli attack on Rafah would be “a line that Israel should not cross.”

White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said Friday, according to Reuters, that the United States has not seen Rafah's plan but would like to.

An extremist organization On Friday, Hamas proposed a new six-week ceasefire agreement in Gaza. According to the representative of Hamas, the organization also hopes that the six-week ceasefire will eventually lead to a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Kirby commented on the suggestion that the US is cautiously positive about the ceasefire talks now moving “in the right direction”. However, he emphasized that the negotiations are still very much in progress.

In Hamas's proposal, the organization would release about 42 of its hostages during the ceasefire. In return, for every hostage released, Israel should release 20 to 50 Palestinian prisoners. First, Hamas would release women, children, old and sick prisoners.

A further condition of the agreement would be for Israeli forces to withdraw from all Gaza settlement centers and allow Gazans to return to their homes without restrictions.

Israel also said on Friday that it would send a delegation to Qatar to negotiate the release of the hostages in Gaza. Qatar has acted as a mediator in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas.