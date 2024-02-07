Gaza War | Netanyahu rejected Hamas' ceasefire proposal, negotiations continue

The Reuters news agency previously reported that Hamas promised to release the hostage within a day if Israel withdraws from Gaza.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected outright the proposal made by the extremist organization Hamas for a four and a half month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“If you had read the same as me, you too would have said no,” Netanyahu told reporters in Jerusalem on Wednesday night. The newspaper tells about it The Jerusalem Post.

Netanyahu stated that he was still seeking “total victory” in the Gaza Strip and the destruction of Hamas. However, he said that he would accept the continuation of the negotiations according to the previously announced schedule.

According to the news agency AFP, the negotiations between Egypt and Qatar on the exchange of prisoners and the ceasefire will continue on Thursday in Cairo.

Hamas proposed a four-and-a-half-month truce to Israel, during which Hamas would release the hostages it was holding. This was reported earlier on Wednesday by the Reuters news agency, which had seen Hamas' written offer.

Hamas had American Jewish Committee – organization, at the end of the previous cease-fire in November, held 132 hostages, which it took in its terrorist attack on Israel in October.

The proposal would thus mean the release of one hostage per day during the cease-fire lasting until Midsummer. In return, Hamas demands Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The presentation according to which Hamas would release Israeli female hostages and Israeli men under the age of 19 during the first month and a half of the ceasefire. In addition, the elderly and sick hostages would be released.

During the same month and a half, Israel should withdraw from the settlement centers in Gaza. At the same time, it should release Palestinian women and children in Israeli prisons.

In the past, Hamas has demanded that outside countries guarantee that Israel will not attack Gaza as soon as all the hostages have been released. According to Reuters' unnamed source, Hamas has abandoned this demand. It would be enough for the organization that the final peace was agreed upon during the armistice.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken flew on Tuesday night to Israel and brought the Hamas proposal from brokers in Qatar to the Israeli prime minister Benjamin to Netanyahu.

“We have received an updated proposal and a cover letter from Qatar's negotiators,” Netanyahu's spokesman Avi Hyman said on Wednesday The Jerusalem Post by. “We'll get to know them, and [Israelin turvallisuuspalvelu] Mossad is carefully studying what has been proposed to us.”

Member of the Hamas Political Council Ezzat el-Reshig commented to Reuters that the proposal was submitted “in a positive spirit” not only to Israel but also to the United States.