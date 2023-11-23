Gaza War | Netanyahu ordered Mossad to kill Hamas leaders ‘wherever they are’

Israel seems to be preparing for assassinations of Hamas leaders abroad as well. “Their destiny is to die,” said the Minister of Defense.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that he has instructed agents of Mossad, the intelligence agency responsible for foreign operations, “to act against Hamas leaders wherever they are,” Israeli newspapers The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post tell.

This was interpreted to mean that Israel could assassinate Hamas leaders living in exile in, for example, Qatar.

According to Netanyahu, the four-day cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement in the Gaza war agreed between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas on Wednesday does not prevent Israel from attacking the leaders of Hamas. There is “no such obligation,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

This is how Netanyahu responded to a question that referred to the news that Hamas leaders live in Qatar Ismail Haniyya and Khalid Mashal assume to rule the Gaza Strip after the ongoing war.

The defense minister who appeared with Netanyahu Yoav Gallant stated that all members of Hamas, from rank and file to exiled leaders, are in Israel’s crosshairs.

“They live on borrowed time. Our fight is global and it touches individual gunmen and those who enjoy their luxury flights while their emissaries attack women and children. They are destined to die,” Gallant said.

Netanyahu spoke of his order to the Mossad while trying to defend to the Israelis the cease-fire agreement with Hamas. There are extreme right-wing parties in Netanyahu’s government, according to which there should be no negotiation or agreement with Hamas.

Netanyahu assured that “the war will continue” until all of Israel’s goals are achieved. He says that Israel will destroy Hamas and that the Gaza Strip will no longer pose a threat to Israel in the future.

“We are victorious and we will continue to fight until complete victory,” he told the media.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday of a four-day ceasefire, during which Hamas will hand over 50 hostages and Israel will hand over 150 Palestinians it holds in captivity. Some estimates have seen the agreement as an important propaganda victory for Hamas after more than six weeks of fighting.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than a thousand people, after which Israel launched a massive war against the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources, more than 14,000 people have been killed in Gaza.