Gaza War | Netanyahu: Israel's intelligence chief met with the head of the CIA

Israel blames Sweden and Canada for the decision to continue funding UNRWA. According to Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio, Finland's funding will remain suspended.

of Israel The head of the Mossad intelligence agency met on Friday with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency CIA to discuss the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza, the Israeli Prime Minister informs Benjamin Netanyahu office.

According to Netanyahu, Israel maintains a negotiating relationship with Hamas, but according to Netanyahu, Hamas is “not interested” in making an agreement.

“At this point, Hamas is consolidating its positions like someone who is not interested in an agreement and who is trying to inflame the situation before Ramadan at the expense of the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations took an estimated 250 hostages when they attacked Israel about five months ago. According to Israel, there are still a hundred hostages in Gaza. The rest have been released or are dead.

Hamas A spokesman for the armed wing said on Friday that Hamas is not ready to compromise on its demand that Israel withdraw from Gaza before the hostages can be released.

“Our top priority for achieving a prisoner exchange deal is our total commitment to stopping the offensive and the withdrawal of the enemy, and we are not ready to compromise on this,” said a Hamas representative. Abu Obeida in the organization's televised statement.

Attempts have been made in Gaza to negotiate a ceasefire that would take effect before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins on Sunday or Monday. The truce agreement would also include the release of hostages taken by Palestinian extremist organizations in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners.

President of the United States Joe Biden warned earlier this week that without a cease-fire agreement, Israel and Jerusalem could be very dangerous places during Ramadan.

More than 30,900 people have died in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the beginning of October, according to the Gaza Health Ministry under Hamas. According to Israel, approximately 1,100 people died in the Hamas attack on Israel at the beginning of October.

Israel criticizes Canada and Sweden for continuing to fund the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Canada and Sweden both said at the end of the week that they would continue funding UNRWA again. They had previously, like many other countries, frozen their support after Israel made public accusations related to the organization. According to them, several members of the organization were involved in the terrorist attacks of the extremist organization Hamas in Israel on October 7 last year.

According to Israel, Canada and Sweden “care little about the involvement of members of the organization in terrorist attacks”.

Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) said earlier on Saturday that Finland's funding to UNRWA will remain suspended for the time being.