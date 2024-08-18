Gaza War | Netanyahu: Israel is not flexible in hostage negotiations

The Gaza War|Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the hostage negotiations as “complex.”

Israel will not budge on his demands in ongoing hostage talks, which are in line with US proposals in May, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel by.

“We are conducting very complex negotiations,” Netanyahu said.

He spoke on Sunday at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“There are areas where we can show flexibility, but there are also areas where we cannot be flexible – and in those we stand firm. We know very well how to separate the two from each other.”

According to Netanyahu, Israel’s demands for the negotiations are “central” in terms of the country’s security.

of Qatar in the capital Doha was organized on Thursday and Friday truce talks, in which the Israeli delegation was present, but in which the extremist organization Hamas did not participate directly.

A representative of the political wing of Hamas Hossam Badran said in a statement released after the first day of talks that the outcome of the ceasefire talks must be a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

On Friday, Hamas again announcedthat it does not accept the “new conditions” presented by Israel in the negotiations.

These conditions included, among other things, the leaving of Israeli troops on Gaza’s border with Egypt, the news agency AFP reports. According to Israel, this would be necessary to prevent arms smuggling.

Netanyahu emphasized on Sunday that the conditions set by the country are in line with the conditions defined at the end of May, to which the United States gave its support.

“Strong military and diplomatic pressure are ways to secure the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said, according to Reuters news agency.

In Netanyahu’s opinion, the pressure should be on Hamas and its leader instead of the Israeli government to Yahya SinwarThe Times of Israel reports.

Hamas has refused interim agreements from the start, calling for a cease-fire and Israeli withdrawal from all Gaza, Hamas official Osama Hamdan says the media company al-Jazeera. However, Israel has refused a longer-term ceasefire.

On Friday, the President of the United States Joe Biden quoththat a truce would be closer than at any other time during the ten-month war in Gaza. The United States has made a compromise proposal to the parties, on the basis of which they are trying to reach an agreement.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken traveled to Israel on Sunday with the intention of meeting Netanyahu on Monday and promoting negotiations.