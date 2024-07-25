Gaza War | Netanyahu arrived at the White House to meet with Biden, later meets with Harris

The Gaza War|The White House commented during the meeting that Biden plans to tell Netanyahu that a ceasefire in Gaza is needed soon.

of the United States president Joe Biden and the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday evening Finnish time at the White House, where the leaders are supposed to discuss the apparently near-term truce agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Upon his arrival at the White House, Netanyahu thanked President Biden for his career-long support for Israel.

“I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said after shaking hands with Biden.

White House commented below the meeting that Biden plans to tell Netanyahu that a ceasefire in Gaza is needed soon.

On Wednesday, a US official source had told the news agency AFP that the negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire and the release of the hostages are nearing their end and that Biden is trying to file the details of the agreement with Netanyahu.

Biden has offered Israel unwavering military and political support throughout the war, despite his more critical comments of late.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have already died in the war that has lasted more than nine months.

Netanyahu will later meet in a separate meeting with the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Horrible Harris.

Earlier on Thursday, in a statement, Harris condemned the burning of the American flag at a protest in Washington against Netanyahu’s visit. In a statement, Harris called burning the flag degrading and unpatriotic.

A group of protesters burned American flags on Wednesday as Netanyahu addressed the US Congress. Netanyahu’s effigy was also burned.

In his fiery speech, Netanyahu declared that Israel is still striving for complete victory and the destruction of the extremist organization Hamas.

In an unusually emphatic statement, Harris says Wednesday’s protest included “despicable actions and dangerous hateful rhetoric by unpatriotic protesters.”

Thousands people demonstrated on Wednesday against Netanyahu’s visit and the war in Gaza. The demonstrations were mainly peaceful. About 20 protesters were arrested, he says The Washington Post.

Several Democratic representatives of the Congress skipped the speech of the prime minister, who divides opinion in the party.

Netanyahu plans to meet with the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago residence.