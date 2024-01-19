Gaza war: Netanyahu against two-state solution

MAn has long known that the Palestinians do not have a major role in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's worldview. In this respect, Netanyahu's categorical rejection of a two-state solution is no surprise. But one wonders whether Netanyahu's political instincts have been reduced to maintaining his own power.

The Americans are not the only ones who have come to the correct conclusion that long-term Israeli control over the area west of the Jordan might be tenable militarily for some time, but politically it is a dead end. At the moment it is difficult to imagine that a stable peace could be achieved in the Middle East. But rejecting any concessions forever is certainly the wrong approach.

The attitude helps terrorists

The ideologue Netanyahu, who speaks according to his extremist coalition partners, would have to give way to the politician Netanyahu, who primarily has the interests of his country in mind. It's already hard enough. It must exert its strength to the utmost.

On the other hand, an attitude like the one Netanyahu has shown again strengthens the terrorists. If they are not isolated from the civilian population, the danger to Israel will continue to grow. If the head of government doesn't even talk sensibly to his country's friends, it's high time that the politically sensible people in Israel gave him a hand.