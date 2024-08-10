Gaza War | More than a hundred Palestinians are said to have died in a school attack in Gaza

The Gaza War|According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the school housed a Hamas command center.

Over one hundred Palestinians are said to have been killed in an Israeli attack on a school in Gaza City, Reuters news agency reports. In addition, dozens of people were injured.

The school was located in the Daraj district of Gaza City. Reuters’ source is the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to the Palestinian media, there were people fleeing the war in the school that was the target of the attack. According to the media, the attack would have happened during prayer, which would have increased the number of victims.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the school housed a Hamas command center. The armed forces said they targeted Hamas fighters operating in the school.

Israel says it tried to avoid hitting civilians with the strike.

Israel has carried out numerous attacks on schools in the Gaza Strip during the summer. The Israeli armed forces have accused Hamas of using civilian targets as hideouts for fighters and headquarters for commanders. Hamas has denied Israel’s accusations.

On Thursday, Gaza authorities said that Israel had struck two schools in Gaza City. According to the authorities, a couple of dozen people died in the attacks. The Israeli armed forces also said at that time that they had struck Hamas command centers.

Israel began pounding Gaza with its strikes after Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations launched an attack on Israel in early October. According to AFP calculations based on figures from the Israeli authorities, around 1,200 people were killed in the attack.