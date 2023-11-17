Gaza War | More than 1,800 Finnish artists demand that the state condemn the military actions in Gaza: “The number of civilian victims is unreasonable,” says Laura Birn

Among the signatories are several well-known Finnish artists.

Over 1,800 artists and cultural professionals living in Finland have signed a statement demanding that the Finnish government condemn the Israeli aggression against the civilian population of Gaza.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,885 people had signed the statement.

“The actions of the state leadership have been insufficient, contradictory and sloppy”, in taking a stand it is said.

Signed by want to resign from Finland’s October decision not to vote in the UN General Assembly, where a large majority decided to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“We strongly condemn all violence against civilians. Lost lives cannot be regained by sacrificing new ones. Deliberately killing civilians and taking hostages are war crimes,” states the petition, Open letter to the Finnish leadership.

Taking a stand according to Finland supports apartheid by engaging in arms trade with Israel and illegal settlements by allowing the import of products from them.

“We demand from Finland’s leadership a clear condemnation of the attacks by the Israeli state on the Gaza Strip and the civilians living there. In addition, we demand that Finland purposefully promotes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the opening of aid corridors and the safe release of hostages in all international forums.”

Idea the statement was born when a group of writers discussed the topic at the Book Fair in October.

One of them is also known as a screenwriter and theater maker Olga Fire. Palo and colleagues wrote the statement, and various experts read and commented on it before publication.

The statement was spread through social media. 1,000 signatures were already collected within a day, says Palo.

“This is part of a huge international movement and concern,” he says.

“Of course we want this catastrophic situation to end and Finnish state leaders to take responsibility for international agreements, human rights and their compliance.”

Finland For the first time, the culture people are not making a sound about the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Palo reminds.

For example, the Finland against apartheid website and petition, which participates in the international, Palestinian-oriented boycott of Israel, was created in the summer of 2021.

In December 2022, the contemporary art museum Kiasma had to target of Finnish artists’ work stoppage Because of the Israel connections.

The Gaza statement is going to be kept public and the number of signatories will be updated as long as Israel’s attacks on Gaza continue, says Palo.

Signatories among them are several well-known Finnish artists, for example an actor Laura Birn. He heard about the letter from a friend.

“There is a state of emergency in Gaza and humanitarian aid must be allowed into the area. The number of civilian casualties in Gaza is completely unreasonable,” he tells HS.

“Both the WHO, the Red Cross and the UN are of the opinion that there must be a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza immediately. It is amazing if the Finnish government does not share this opinion.”

Other Actors who signed the letter are, for example Pirjo Lonka, Pihla Viitala, Saara Kotkaniemi, Sara Melleri, Niko Saarela and Eero Ritala. Authors include, among others Pajtim Statovci, Meri Valkama, Riika Pelo, Iida Rauma and Aki Salmela. Visual artists who signed the petition include, for example Laura Dahlberg, Joel Slotte and Jaakko Hukkanen.

to Palestine in Gaza, which belongs to but is controlled by the terrorist organization Hamas war broke out after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel in early October. About a thousand civilians and hundreds of policemen and soldiers died in the attack. In addition, Hamas took more than 200 soldiers and civilians hostage and took them to Gaza.

Israel soon began retaliating both by land and air.

Israel’s countermeasures against Gaza have been criticized as disproportionately cruel. At the end of October, the UN General Assembly decided by a large majority to demand an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, but Finland abstained from voting.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) said the vote was abstained because the resolution did not condemn the attack by Hamas.

The resolution does not mention Hamas by name, but it nevertheless “condemns all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terrorism and indiscriminate attacks.”

Situation It is getting worse all the time in Gaza, and for example the al-Shifa hospital in the northern part of Gaza has reportedly been completely blocked by the fighting. On the night before Wednesday Israel said having started the operation in the hospital.

In many countries, the demands for governments to condemn Israel’s military actions have become stronger, including in Finland.

Finland’s foreign policy leadership has several times condemned the attacks by Hamas and demanded that Israel comply with international law. Foreign Minister Valtonen did so, for example, at the end of last week during his official trip to Germany.

“Without a doubt, the attacks by Hamas are condemned and Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens is recognized – however, in compliance with international law and humanitarian law,” the foreign minister told Finnish journalists after the meeting.

On Monday in Brussels, Valtonen said that “Israel has been appealed to many times that it is necessary to act specifically not only within the framework of international law, but especially within the framework of international humanitarian law”.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres has said, however, that the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Israel complies with the laws of international conflict are “simply untrue.”

Emeritus Professor of International Law Martti Koskenniemi recently told HS that he considers it clear that Israel violates legal rules and the so-called principle of proportionality.