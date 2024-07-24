TFollowing the evacuation order and subsequent military incursion by Israel on Monday in the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis (south of Gaza), some 150,000 Palestinians have been forced to move in just two days, the NGO Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) warned on Wednesday.

According to the humanitarian organisation, some people have moved to Al Mawasi, an area west of the city which, despite being designated by the Israeli army as a “humanitarian zone”, has been attacked on several occasions and where hostilities “could break out at any moment”.

“Most Israeli operations begin after midnight, so people flee to any place in search of safety,” NRC support team leader in Gaza Salma Altaweel said in a statement.

Many displaced people end up in places worse than where they were before and stay there only for weeks or months, without settling permanently.

The local representative recalled that many displaced people end up in places “worse than where they had just been” and remain there only for weeks or months, without settling permanently, as for example his family, who has moved up to 11 times.

Altaweel also denounced Israel’s “systematic obstruction” of the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, as well as its continued attacks on NGO facilities, personnel and distribution points, which has prevented the NRC team on the ground from receiving supplies since May 3.

“This is the first time I have found myself unable to offer help to others. As a volunteer, it hurts me not to be able to do anything,” lamented the humanitarian coordinator.

Salma Altaweel, NRC Support Manager in Gaza City. Photo:x: NRC_Norway Share

This obstruction to the entry of humanitarian aid is also felt in the north of the Strip, where “there is nothing left that resembles life” and where prices continue to rise.

“When you see the stampedes around the only two aid trucks that have arrived in weeks, how children are unable to get up and walk, the deaths as a result of malnutrition in children, you have no doubt what is happening here,” he said.

He also stressed the impact of the conflict on the education of Gazan children, a generation that he said was “being lost” as a result of the destruction of schools due to hostilities.

“We will need two or three years to resume education. I have school-age children and I fear what will happen to them without education,” he warned.

In response to this situation, the NRC launched an Education in Emergency Programme in four IDP sites in Deir al-Balah, in the centre of the Strip, with the aim of addressing the educational and psychosocial needs of 2,000 children.

Children walk past tents as they play in an area housing displaced Palestinians, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP Share

Israel continues its offensive in the Gaza Strip

As civilians become increasingly cornered by the fighting, Israeli troops deployed in the Gaza Strip continue to focus their attacks for the third consecutive day on Khan Yunis, an important region in the south of the enclave that has also served as a stronghold of the Islamist group Hamas.

“Due to significant terrorist activity and rocket fire from the Khan Yunis area towards the State of Israel, troops are continuing intelligence-based operational activities in that area,” the Israeli army said in a statement, adding that its soldiers eliminated suspected militants with sniper fire.

In the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis, “troops identified a terrorist cell approaching them in a vehicle, and in a combined air and ground attack” all the people inside were eliminated, it added.

Due to significant terrorist activity and rocket fire toward the State of Israel from the eastern part of the Humanitarian Area in Gaza, remaining in this area has become dangerous. Accordingly, at this time, the Humanitarian Area will be adjusted. The adjustment is being carried… pic.twitter.com/bk5GGNXn6M — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 22, 2024

Israeli troops destroyed residential buildings in the town of Al Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, and their military vehicles opened heavy fire on homes in the town of Bani Suhaila amid artillery fire and shelling, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Besides, Israeli tanks and military vehicles opened fire on a humanitarian aid truck from the NGO Central World Kitchen Foundation in Khan Yunis, injuring its driver Qatada Abu Jamea, the agency added.

In April, Israel bombed another truck belonging to the organization, killing seven of its staff on board.