Gaza War | Ministry of Health: Dozens were killed or wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire on the aid line

The Israeli armed forces did not immediately comment on the events.

At least Twelve people were killed and around a hundred wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians queuing for aid at a roundabout in Gaza City on Thursday, the Gaza Strip's Health Ministry claims.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the news channel report on the matter al-Jazeera.

Most of the dead and wounded were taken to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, but some to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

An extremist organization Hamas controls Gaza and thus also the Ministry of Health, but the casualty figures reported by the Ministry have previously been generally considered quite reliable.

At the end of February, several dozen Gazans were killed and several hundred wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire on a food aid line. Israel acknowledged the incident and said the crowd had threatened the soldiers. The incident intensified international demands for a ceasefire in Gaza.

