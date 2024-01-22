Gaza War | Minister Valtonen on the plight of civilians: “Enough is enough”

The deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the Israeli government's opposition to the two-state model are straining the relationship between Israel and the EU.

European Union increasingly calls on the Israeli government to ease the situation of the civilians in Gaza.

According to Palestinian authorities, more than 25,000 people have already died in Gaza since Israel began military operations in the area in response to the October terrorist attack by Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people. Israel has significantly restricted aid deliveries to Gaza. There is a shortage of food, water and medicines.

Before the war, more than five hundred aid trucks arrived in Gaza a day, but now less than a hundred, says the EU's foreign affairs commissioner Josep Borrell.

“This cannot be accepted,” he says.

The EU's foreign ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, and according to Borrell, the countries are in complete agreement that in the short term the most important goal in Gaza is to ease the humanitarian situation.

of Israel foreign minister Israel Katz was present at the meeting in Brussels, and many foreign ministers appealed to him directly, demanding that the Israeli government release aid to Gaza. So does the Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook).

“In the short term, it is extremely important that this completely incomprehensible civilian suffering is addressed. I appealed to Israel very bluntly that help must be received now, whatever it takes,” says Valtonen.

“You could actually say that enough is enough. The suffering of the people there is at such a level that not only basic food but also water is in such dire shortage that the people there are close to dying of thirst and starvation. This cannot continue like this under any circumstances, and the primary responsibility for this lies with Israel.”

October After the terrorist attack on the 7th, the EU strongly supported Israel, but the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza has strained the relationship between the two sides.

Frustration in the EU is also caused by the fact that the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu led by the Israeli government opposes an independent Palestinian state, i.e. the so-called two-state model. From the EU's point of view, it is the only sustainable solution to the situation in the Middle East.

“The European Union is very united here. The EU's clear line is a two-state model,” says Valtonen.

“All talk against the two-state model is non-peaceful.”

The EU's foreign ministers decided on Monday to start preparations for a peace meeting. The Arab countries are preparing a common peace plan as its basis.

A discussion has already started in the EU about how the Israeli government can be pressured to accept the two-state model if necessary. However, on Monday, Valtonen did not want to reveal what kind of means the EU might have at its disposal.

“We'll look at it then, if we're in a situation where nothing is progressing.”

Monday after the meeting, there was also irritation in the air in Brussels with the way the Israeli foreign minister presented himself at the meeting. Katz showed the EU foreign ministers two videos, the first of which presented the idea of ​​an artificial island off the coast of Israel and the second of the idea of ​​a railway connecting the Middle East and India.

“They had very little, if anything, to do with the subject at hand,” Borrell stated at a press conference after the meeting.

“I think the minister could have spent his time better focusing on the security of his country, bearing in mind the number of casualties in Gaza.”