Gaza War | Minister Tavio quickly made the decision himself to suspend UNRWA's support – It wasn't a matter of haste, he says

According to Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio, Finland must make sure that “there is a firewall between the funding provided with the support of taxpayers and Hamas”.

foreign trade and Minister of Development Ville Tavio (ps) announced on Saturday in the message service X that Finland cuts off its support UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees UNRWA. Tavio said he made the decision himself.

“Making the decision was up to me as the minister responsible for this issue. I don't feel that I had any personal need to profile myself in this matter,” he says in an interview with HS on Wednesday.

Decision of the temporary suspension of support arose quickly.

Israel accused on Friday that twelve UNRWA workers were involved in the terrorist organization Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

Tavio says that he heard about the accusations against UNRWA employees from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. The organization itself had been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Saturday, Tavio heard from his special assistant From Tuomas Tähtithat Finland had not yet paid UNRWA its support of five million euros according to the humanitarian aid financing agreement.

“Based on this information, I decided that the payment will not be made until we have received clarity on the matter.”

Habit announced the matter in message service X at 12:20 on Saturday. Tähti had told him about the subsidy payment schedule an hour and a half earlier.

Tavio estimates that if he had taken the matter to the ministerial committee, the decision to suspend the support would not have come as quickly.

“In my opinion, it is not customary to bring such matters to the ministerial committee. Such payments have also been suspended as official decisions without the minister being involved. In theory, therefore, the decision to suspend support could have been made by a civil servant as well.”

Last in Finland made its payment to UNRWA on March 30. For this year, the payment had not even progressed to processing when the decision to suspend the support was made.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stated on Sunday that he shares the concern about the serious allegations made against 12 UNRWA employees, but stressed that millions of people should not be punished collectively because of the allegations.

Could Finland have chosen an approach similar to Norway's in the matter and kept the organization's funding valid at least for the time being?

“If you look at UNRWA's donors, a significant number of donors have acted like Finland. In the case of Norway, I believe that their decision to continue supporting UNRWA was influenced by the Oslo agreement,” says Tavio.

The Oslo agreement between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel was concluded in the early 1990s. At the time, it created the principles for temporary Palestinian self-government in Gaza and the West Bank.

On Wednesday Rkp MP Eva Biaudet reviewed published by Fingo in the bulletin Finland's decision is suspended by UNRWA's support. Biaudet also serves as chairman of Fingo's board. Fingo is the umbrella organization of Finnish non-governmental organizations.

Biaudet characterized the decision as “hasty” and “contrary to good financier practice”.

“Finland is committed to long-term partnerships and predictability in its development cooperation funding. We could have chosen the same line as our Nordic neighbors, i.e. no haste with suspending funding,” he stated in the press release.

In Tavio's opinion, however, it was not a matter of haste.

“Yes, it is a well-established practice that if abuses of subsidies are detected, they are investigated before payments are continued.”

But however, in the case of UNRWA, is it a direct misuse of subsidies?

The organization has 13,000 employees in Gaza, twelve of whom are suspected of having participated in the attack on Israel by Hamas. So far, there are no indications that UNRWA as an organization has misused the funding it has received.

Tavio says that he understands that “a few bad apples” does not mean that UNRWA as an organization has acted wrongly.

“However, it is essential to find out what is the role of UNRWA in this matter. I don't believe in collective punishment myself, but the matter must be thoroughly investigated. The most important thing for me at this point is that the truth comes out.”

Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Helsinki's Katajanokka on Wednesday.

Gazan the humanitarian situation is always worse. There is a shortage of food, water and medicine in the area.

Executive director of the aid organization Doctors Without Borders Linda Konate estimate on Tuesdaythat it will be difficult for other aid organizations to take over UNRWA's responsibilities in Gaza if the organization has to shut down its operations within a month.

UN organizations have warnedthat the cessation of UNRWA aid to the Palestinians in Gaza could have catastrophic consequences.

“I am aware of the importance of UNRWA in the region. For me, the most important thing is that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. But even then it won't get there if the organization's funding threatens to flow to Hamas,” says Tavio.

So far, the most significant obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza seems to have been Israel, which has limited aid deliveries to Gaza since the start of the war.

“One way or another, humanitarian aid must be delivered. The situation of civilians in Gaza is shocking. Now we must first make sure that there is a firewall between the funding provided with the support of Finnish taxpayers and Hamas.”