Gaza War | Minister Tavio: Finland's funding for the aid organization UNRWA remains frozen

Sweden previously announced that it plans to continue supporting UNRWA, an aid organization for Palestinian refugees.

Finland funding for the Palestinian refugee aid organization UNRWA will remain suspended for the time being, says the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (p.s.). Tavio commented on STT's question about whether Sweden's recent decision to continue support for the organization has an impact on Finland.

Among others, Finland and Sweden froze their support after Israel made public accusations that several members of the organization were involved in the terrorist attacks of the extremist organization Hamas in Israel on October 7 last year.

“The suspension is valid for the time being and Finland is waiting for an explanation,” Tavion's message to STT says.

According to Tavio, two investigations are underway within the UN. These are the report of OIOS, the UN's internal audit unit, and the Secretary General of the UN by António Guterres commissioned by an independent inquiry led by a former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna.

In addition, Tavio points out that Finland recently granted UNRWA support to Gaza through the World Food Program (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in February that Finland will support aid organizations' humanitarian operations in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel with five million euros. Most of the amount was said to go to Gaza crisis aid.

The amount is quantitatively the same as UNRWA's aid, but does not replace it.

Swedish made the decision to continue the support after the Swedish government agreed with UNRWA on a bilateral arrangement, through which Sweden gets more information about UNRWA's activities.

On the other hand, Canada announced on Friday that it will continue to support UNRWA, and the European Commission has promised the organization 50 million euros. Later, the EU plans to give it another 32 million euros more.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson prevented the continuation of Finland's support after Sweden had also announced that it would continue to support the organization.

“Children have died and are dying of hunger in Gaza. EU payments to UNRWA continue, Canada and Sweden have now also decided to continue supporting the organization. Denmark and Norway did not freeze support, Sweden has now decided to continue. Finland deviates,” Andersson wrote message service in X.