Gaza War | Media information: Hamas representatives were expected in Cairo to continue the Gaza truce talks

An extremist organization A Hamas delegation was expected to fly to Cairo on Saturday to continue the Gaza truce negotiations, a source close to the delegation told news agency AFP. According to the source, who remained anonymous, Hamas representatives would meet with Egyptian negotiators.

The Egyptian state-affiliated al-Qahera News also reported on Saturday that the truce negotiations would continue on Sunday in Cairo.

An AFP source said the delegation would provide Hamas with an official response to the deal proposal discussed with Israeli negotiators in Paris in late February.

In addition to Hamas and Israel, Egyptian, Qatari and American negotiators have participated in the truce negotiations. The aim of the negotiations is to reach an agreement on a ceasefire before Ramadan, which starts in about a week. The Muslim holy month is scheduled to begin in the region around March 10.

A US official, who also spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said on Saturday that Israel had “more or less accepted” the proposal for a cease-fire agreement. The official hinted that we would now wait for Hamas's move.

However, Israel has not yet confirmed that it has accepted the armistice agreement.

The United States and Qatar have expressed their hope that the truce could enter into force as early as next week. President of the United States Joe Biden however, said on Thursday that it would take longer to reach an agreement.

Gazan the victims of thursday's violence have a large number of gunshot wounds, reports the UN team that visited the hospital in Gaza on Friday.

UN staff had delivered medicine and fuel to the al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, where a large number of Palestinians wounded in Thursday's shelling are being treated.

of the UN Secretary General by António Guterres representative Stéphane Dujarric however, did not know if the team had been able to examine the bodies of the dead.

The group that visited the hospital consisted of representatives of the UN World Health Organization WHO, the UN children's organization Unicef ​​and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA.

According to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, more than a hundred people were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian civilians seeking aid. In addition, the ministry has said that more than 700 people were wounded or injured in the situation.

Israeli sources have confirmed to AFP that Israeli soldiers opened fire. According to the sources, the soldiers would have felt that the people gathered near the aid trucks would have been a threat.

of Israel of the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the chancellery, on the other hand, has claimed that the vast majority of people would have been trampled or left under the trucks while trying to forcefully get relief supplies.

UN Secretary General Guterres and several countries have demanded an independent investigation into Thursday's events.

According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has already killed more than 30,300 people in Gaza.