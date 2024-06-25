Gaza War | Media houses’ report: The premises of the AFP news agency in Gaza were probably hit by an Israeli tank

The Gaza War|A group of around 50 journalists investigated the attacks on journalists for months. More than a hundred Palestinian journalists and media workers have died in the Gaza Strip.

In November an Israeli tank was probably behind the attack on the AFP news agency’s facilities in Gaza, a joint investigation by several international media shows.

The investigative team led by the organization Forbidden Stories included about 50 journalists from 13 media outlets, including AFP and the British newspaper The Guardian.

For four months, the group investigated attacks on journalists.

In November On the 2nd, explosions severely damaged the news agency’s server room and left a gap in one of its outer walls.

AFP staff had been evacuated from the building. No injuries were caused by the attack.

A camera left on the building’s balcony continued to broadcast live. The investigation used camera footage, images from the moments after the attack, and satellite images.

According to five experts, the damage was probably caused by a tank, which is used by only Israel among the parties to the conflict.

The Israeli military has said that the building was not targeted and that the damage to the building may have been caused by a shock wave or shrapnel from the second strike.

In June, the military said the incident was being investigated.

AFP Director of International News Phil Chetwynd has demanded a clear and transparent investigation from Israel into the case.

At war More than a hundred Palestinian journalists and media workers have died in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, four journalists wearing press vests were killed or wounded in the drone attacks. A total of 14 journalists were killed, wounded or allegedly targeted in a targeted attack while wearing protective gear that identified them as members of the press.

At least 40 journalists and media workers have been killed in their homes in the Gaza Strip.

AFP According to Chetwynd, the deaths of journalists are completely unacceptable.

“What worries me the most is that this won’t cause a scandal, governments around the world won’t protest,” he says.

Israel’s military said it did not intentionally harm journalists. According to the army, many of those mentioned in the report are fighters who also report as journalists.